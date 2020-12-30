Ray Fisher Calls Out DC Films President Walter Hamada: ‘The Most Dangerous Kind of Enabler’

Fisher vows that he will "not participate in any production associated with" Hamada in the future.

DC Films president Walter Hamada stirred up buzz this week among moviegoers by confirming the ambitious future for the studio’s superhero movies, which includes releasing six films a year starting in 2022 — four films for theatrical release and two films to stream exclusively on HBO Max — and the creation of a multiverse narrative in which two film sagas will include two different iterations of Batman (one to be played by Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”). Hamada was the subject of a New York Times profile published this week, which prompted “Justice League” star Ray Fisher to call out the DC Films president on social media.

“Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher wrote in reaction to The Times profile. “His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the ‘Justice League’ investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

IndieWire has reached out to Hamada for comment.

Fisher came forward in July to accuse “Justice League” reshoots director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on set, adding that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled Whedon. Fisher’s claims led Warner Bros.’ parent company WarnerMedia to launch an investigation into the matter at the end of August.

Fisher posted in September that he was dissatisfied with the nature of the investigation, also alleging that Hamada contacted him after he first accused Whedon and “attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns.” Fisher added, “I will not.” A Warner Bros. spokesperson told THR the same day that Hamada didn’t throw anybody under the bus and claimed that Fisher was not cooperating in the WarnerMedia investigation. Fisher fired back with his own defense, claiming WarnerMedia was attempting to “discredit” him and that Warner Bros. was playing “a sad and desperate game.”

The back-and-forth between Fisher and WarnerMedia appeared to settle down as of December 11, when Deadline reported WarnerMedia had concluded the investigation and that “remedial action” would be taking place. The company did not provide further details. Fisher responded to this news by writing on social media, “There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way.”

Now comes Fisher’s post calling Hamada “the most dangerous kind of enabler” and vowing not to work on any productions in which Hamada is associated. Such a vow effectively removes Fisher from starring in any future DC Films production while Hamada is president. Fisher will appear as Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” director’s cut, debuting on HBO Max in 2021.

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>Ehttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.