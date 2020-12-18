Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Apple TV+ ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ Adaptation

Walter Mosley's novel-turned-limited series will mark the second collaboration between Samuel L. Jackson and Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is continuing to bulk up its partnerships with high-profile actors. The streaming service has greenlit “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” an upcoming limited series that will star Samuel L. Jackson.

The six-episode series will be written and executive produced by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who wrote the novel that Apple’s upcoming show is based on. Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

Jackson previously collaborated with Apple on George Nolfi’s “The Banker” film, which premiered in theaters and on Apple TV+ in March. He will also serve as an executive producer on “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside David Levine and Eli Selden for Anonymous Content, as well as Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin.

Apple’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is the latest in a string of high-profile series that have been announced for the tech company’s year-old streaming service. Apple TV+ has been actively bulking up its content slate since launching in November 2019 and has released or is working on projects with talents such as Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Moshe Zonder, Alon Aranya, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith, and Simon Kinberg, among others.

As for Jackson, the longtime Quentin Tarantino collaborator and Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has been involved in a variety of other recent film and television projects. Jackson starred in 2019 films such as “Glass” and “Shaft,” as well as television shows like EPIX’s “Enslaved” docuseries. In other Jackson streaming news, the actor is set to reprise his Nick Fury character in the Disney+ “Secret Invasion” superhero limited series, set for 2022. Jackson is also slated to appear in a variety of upcoming films, including “The Asset,” “Spiral,” and “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.”

