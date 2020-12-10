‘Servant’ Season 2 Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan and Apple Kick Off 2021 in Disturbing Style

The sophomore season of "Servant," executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 15.

“Servant,” one of Apple TV+’s first original series, is set to return to the streaming service with a sophomore season on January 15, 2021. Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the show’s upcoming Season 2 on Thursday. Apple’s description of “Servant” Season 2 reads: Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

The cast for the M. Night Shyamalan-produced show includes Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”), Toby Kebbell (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Fantastic Four,” “Black Mirror”), Nell Tiger Free (“Game of Thrones”), and Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter,” “Snatch”). The first of Season 2’s 10 episodes will premiere on January 15, followed by new episodes every Friday.

“Servant” received positive reviews from critics when the show’s first season premiered in November 2019. Though IndieWire’s Ben Travers took issue with the series’ pacing and plotting, he nonetheless praised its various genre elements in his B- review.

“This is meant as entertainment, first and foremost, meaning the show is often funny, silly, and accepting of its own outlandishness,” Travers wrote. “If anything, there’s not enough pure fun. What remains most compelling is the central question posed in the pilot: What happened to Jericho? Why was a real baby replaced by a fake baby, and why is this mysterious young nanny so eager to go along with it? That, as well as what happens at the end of Episode 1, offer an intriguing premise for an unnerving mystery, a psychological thriller, a supernatural horror show, and plenty more genre backdrops. Moreover, the cast is game for anything, Shyamalan is ready to make this big, old house come to life, and the half-hour format is perfect for a taut marathon viewing session.”

The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, the show is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

Check out the trailer for “Servant” Season 2 below:

