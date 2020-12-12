‘Shadow in the Cloud’ Trailer: An Airborne Chloë Grace Moretz Battles a WWII Monster

The sci-fi horror movie hits digital platforms January 1.

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in the World War II-era creature feature “Shadow in the Cloud” from director Roseanne Liang. Following its rapturous opening at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, and acclaim at numerous other film festivals, the sci-fi horror movie hits digital platforms January 1. Check out the eye-popping trailer below.

Aside co-star Nick Robinson, Moretz leads the film as a female WWII pilot traveling with top secret documents on a B-17 Flying Fortress, who encounters an evil presence onboard the flight.

From IndieWire’s review: “Built around enough wild concepts that it sounds a bit like a Hollywood pitch meeting gone seriously off the rails — it’s a creature feature! set on a World War II B-17! filled with misogynist soldiers! and the star is a badass woman! the soundtrack is synth-heavy! — the craziest part about Roseanne Liang’s nutso ‘Shadow in the Cloud’ is that she very nearly pulls the whole thing off. Bolstered by a go-for-broke performance by star Chloë Grace Moretz and an energy that never relents (even in the face of things like ‘logic’ and ‘physics’ and ‘common sense’), ‘Shadow in the Cloud’ is the most bonkers mash-up of monster movie and World War II drama since, well, at least this year. (The sub-genre is fertile, to put it mildly.)”

While the film is co-written by ousted screenwriter Max Landis, who has been accused of sexual assault, the filmmakers and cast have distanced themselves from his shadow. Last year in an interview with The Guardian, Moretz assured fans that “Shadow in the Cloud” has moved far away from Landis, following the accusations made against him. Although Landis might still have his name on the project, Moretz said “We’ve completely distanced ourselves from him. We’ve rewritten it several times now. His name is kind of far away from the project.”

Per IndieWire’s review, “while it’s impossible to know if it was Landis or Liang who penned lines like ‘she’s got one of those mouths you could just fuck,’ the film works up enough vivid feminist energy to almost forgive whoever fired off that banger. It’s certainly got enough firepower to prove that Liang and Moretz are more than able to bring this insane feminist adventure in for a smooth landing.”

Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.