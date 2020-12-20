‘SNL’: Kristen Wiig Stars in ‘Home Alone 2’ Spoof as a Murderous Pigeon Lady

Melissa Villasenor starred opposite Wiig as Kevin McCallister in the spoof of the Christmas classic.

One of the most iconic characters from 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” is the Pigeon Lady. Played by Brenda Fricker in director Chris Columbus’ sequel, she’s the kindly itinerant who dwells in Central Park and helps Kevin McCallister (Macauley Culkin), marooned by his family in the big city, reunite with his family and evade capture by two-bit crooks Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern). Well, the Pigeon Lady got a whole new spin on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” when host and “SNL” alum Kristen Wiig took the reins to play the character, opposite Melissa Villaseñor, who nails her impression of the slightly smarmy, tad naive, and obviously spoiled Kevin. Watch below.

In the sketch, Kevin is clearly oblivious to the Pigeon Lady’s state of poverty, bragging about his big hotel suite at the Plaza (in reference to where Kevin stayed in the movie), and about eating two whole pizzas in the back of a limousine. Villaseñor’s costuming is also spot-on for fans of Kevin’s iconic green jacket and beanie.

But the sketch takes a dark hairpin turn when the Wet Bandits, as Harry and Marv are known, show up to crash Kevin’s attempts to help out the poor Pigeon Lady, who just wanted a piece of pizza. Wiig ends up sprayed with fake blood after her character bludgeons them to death with the end of a closed umbrella.

This week’s episode hosted by Wiig featured plenty of other Christmas-themed sketches, as well as musical guest Dua Lipa. It was the last episode of 2020, and with Wiig on emcee duties, much of the episode felt like a nostalgic send-off to the end of the year.

Ahead of last night’s episode, comic actor Jim Carrey announced he’d be stepping down from his post as Joe Biden. He’s starred as the President Elect throughout Season 46 since it kicked off at the beginning of October, opposite Maya Rudolph as Vice President to-be Kamala Harris. Alongside Rudolph last night, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Alex Moffat made his debut as the new Joe Biden, succeeding Carrey.

Check out the “Home Alone 2” sketch below.

