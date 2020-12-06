‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Blasts Staten Island ‘Babies’ Over Anti-COVID Lockdown Protests

Davidson used his "Weekend Update" platform to slam his hometown's response to quarantine measures.

Unfiltered as ever, Pete Davidson sounded off on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” about protests in Staten Island regarding COVID lockdown measures. The “SNL” actor, who starred in Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island” earlier this year and is also from the New York City borough, jumped on “Weekend Update” to slam residents protesting the closure of Mac’s Public House who assembled on Wednesday. The bar shut down after New York police found people eating and drinking inside, and arrested the bar’s owner.

Davidson said he’s “just happy I’m no longer the first thing people think of when they say what’s the worst thing about Staten Island.” He noted that “the bar, shockingly, is in a neighborhood with the second highest COVID infections in all of New York. So the rule is that they’re supposed to let people eat or drink outside and the owner said no one wants to do that, because they’ll go out of business.”

He said, “The argument that people in Staten Island don’t want to drink outside can be disproven by going to literally any little league game. One guy at the protest even gave a speech where he literally compared not being able to drink indoors to being Jewish during the Holocaust, which must have been awkward for the people there who had to suddenly pretend they believed in the Holocaust.”

He added that the protesters “are making us look like babies. You know it’s bad when even people in Boston are like, ‘Drink at home, you queers.'”

Davidson also talked about his upcoming role as George Bailey in Ed Asner’s virtual live table read of 1946’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” benefiting charity. It’s taking place December 13, when Davidson will be joined by Maude Apatow, Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon.

In response to users on Twitter rankled over the fact that he’s playing the iconic role originated by James Stewart, Davidson said, “Why are they so mad that I’m doing a little online table read of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’? It’s an old-timey film about a guy who’s suicidal. I’m famously depressed and have the complexion of someone in a black-and-white movie. If it was an actual movie remake of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ yeah, I’d be an odd casting choice. It would be like rebooting ‘The Godfather’ with Post Malone.”

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” episode was hosted by Jason Bateman.

