‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Series Revealed in ‘Mandalorian’ Season Finale

If you watched the recent Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," there is a post-credits sequence that introduces the spin-off.

We heard at the Disney investors call this week that the streaming service, Disney+, would be debuting 10 “Star Wars” themed shows over the next few years. We now know one of them is going to be a spin-off based around the character of intergalactic bounty hunter and fan favorite Boba Fett.

There hasn’t been much discussed about what has been dubbed “The Book of Boba Fett,” and during Disney’s investor call it wasn’t even mentioned. But if you watched the recent Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” you might have noticed a post-credits sequence wherein the character’s future with the streaming service was announced.

“The Book of Boba Fett” is set to release on Disney+ in December of 2021. The studio announced several other projects during their recent Investors Day that will take place within the “Star Wars” universe, including a series around Ashoka Tano, who recently was portrayed by actress Rosario Dawson on “The Mandalorian.”

Other series announced were “Rangers of the New Republic,” as well as a prequel spin-off to “Rogue One” starring Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor. A Lando Calrissian series, directed by “Dear White People” helmer Justin Simien, as well as show aimed at Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi were also confirmed. There are no release dates for any of these, although they are assumed to be for 2021 and 2022.

Since “The Mandalorian” has been the show so far that this season that allows spin-off characters to have a proper introduction there’s a hope that will work both ways. During an interview earlier this year “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal talked about participating in on some of the other spin-offs down the line:“Man, fingers crossed. How could you not? This is like, this is something that’s so much bigger than all of us, and we’re all a passenger to it in a great way,” Pascal said. “And so, I find out, as it is decided and shared.”

On top of all this, Disney has announced that “Mandalorian” creatives Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are hard at work on another season of “The Mandalorian.”

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 is streaming on Disney+, and the season finale is available today.

