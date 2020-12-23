Laz Alonso Got Revenge on ‘The Boys’ Showrunner Over Season 2’s Gross Phallic Attack

The Season 2 fight scene between Mother's Milk and Love Sausage left Alonso hungry for revenge.

One of the most memorable moments in “The Boys” Season 2 was a gross-out fight scene between Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Love Sausage, a Russian superhero with a long snake-like penis. The scene includes one moment where Mother’s Milk gets strangled by Love Sausage’s 10 foot “weapon,” which left Laz Alonso humorously seeking revenge on “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke. Payback has now been served in the form of Alonso’s holiday gift to Kripke: A knitted scarf that resembles Love Sausage’s love sausage.

“For a long time, Laz Alonso has wanted payback for wrapping him in a ten foot penis,” Kripke shared in a post to his Twitter followers along with a picture of him wearing the scarf. “Yesterday, he got it. Thanks for the holiday gift, Laz!”

Alonso has played Mother’s Milk on “The Boys” since the show’s breakout first season. The series is one of the most popular Amazon Prime Video originals. Kripke is not only at work on the series’ third season, but he’s also developing a spinoff for Amazon Prime that will center on superheroes in college.

“The Boys” Season 2 recently got singled out by Barack Obama for being one of his favorite series of 2020. The former president praised the the comic book show for “turning superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media.” Kripke thanked Obama on social media for the shoutout, while adding, “Ummm. You guys? HOLY. SHIT.”

Kripke revealed in October that “The Boys” Season 3 will start production in early 2021. Alonso will be reprising his role as Mother’s Milk alongside returning cast members Antony Starr (Homelander), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight) and Karl Urban (Billy Butcher). Jensen Ackles is joining the show as the superhero Soldier Boy in what will be a “Supernatural” reunion with Kripke, who created the long-running WB/CW series.

