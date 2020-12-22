‘The Exorcist’ Sequel in the Works from David Gordon Green — Report

A sequel to the iconic 1973 horror film is in the works.

A sequel to the classic 1973 horror film “The Exorcist” is in the works.

The Observer reported on Monday that David Gordon Green (2018’s “Halloween”) is in talks to direct the upcoming sequel, which will hail from Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek. Per the publication, Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson will serve as executive producers on the film, which does not have a release date.

Additional details about the upcoming film, including casting, plot, and a prospective release date, were not provided.

Observer’s report came several days after William Friedkin, the director behind the original “The Exorcist,” stated that he would not be involved in any new versions of his horror film. The success of “The Exorcist” led to a variety of spinoffs, none of which Friedkin was involved with. Sequels to Friedkin’s horror classic have suffered poor critical receptions; Paul Scrader’s “Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist,” which released in 2005 to poor reviews, is the franchise’s most recent film.

“There’s not enough money or motivation in the world to get me to do this,” Friedkin said in a tweet on December 16.



A source close to to Green confirmed he is in talks for the upcoming sequel. A Blumhouse representative declined comment. Friedkin declined comment. A Morgan Creek representative did not return a request for comment.

The original “The Exorcist” centered on the demonic possession of a 12-year-old girl, whose mother and two Catholic priests attempt to save her. Though the film’s graphic content was controversial for its time, “The Exorcist” has endured as one of the horror genre’s most influential titles.

Green recently directed 2018’s well-received “Halloween” reboot and is slated to direct sequels “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” which are scheduled to premiere in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

As for Blumhouse Productions, the company’s association with the upcoming sequel marks the latest in a string of high-profile horror projects. Blumhouse Productions, which made a name for itself via the “Paranormal Activity” horror film franchise, has credits including the Green’s “Halloween” film, Spike Lee’s “BlackKkKlansman,” Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” and “The Purge” franchise, among a variety of other films.

Observer’s report on the upcoming “The Exorcist” sequel can be read here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.