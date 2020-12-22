‘The Little Things’ Trailer: Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, Rami Malek Team for Murder Thriller

Three Oscar winners join forces in the latest directorial effort from "The Blind Side" director John Lee Hancock.

Warner Bros. shocked the industry earlier this month when it announced it would be adopting a hybrid release model for its entire 2021 film slate in which films will open in theaters on the same day they become available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days. “Wonder Woman 1984” is testing out the strategy with its Christmas release, and first up out of the gate in theaters and on HBO Max for Warner Bros. in 2021 is “The Little Things,” a psychological crime thriller from “The Blind Side” and “Saving Mr. Banks” director John Lee Hancock.

Fortunately for Warner Bros., “The Little Things” should have no problem being a huge draw on streaming considering it brings together three Oscar winners: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. The film, written by Hancock, stars Washington and Malek as a pair of Los Angeles cops who clash while investigating a grisly murder. Leto’s character is the prime suspect. The supporting cast includes Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.

Warner Bros.’ official synopsis for “The Little Things” reads: “Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.”

“Denzel Washington, to me, he’s my Brando, Pacino, De Niro all rolled up into one,” Leto recently told Entertainment Weekly about joining the film. “The opportunity to work with him, I couldn’t pass that up. And then on top of that, Rami, the icing on the cake, a force to be reckoned with, and someone I was really excited to spend time with.”

As for his murder suspect character, Leto shared, “”He’s an unusual guy. He’s an outsider, a black sheep, someone who’s stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn’t deserve. He’s been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn’t really fit into society so well. For me, it was an opportunity to make a complete transformation, which I took full advantage of and that was a lot of fun, in the preparation, the research, and the building of the character. It was just a blast.”

“The Little Things” will open in theaters January 29, 2021 from Warner Bros. Pictures. The crime thriller will also be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days beginning January 29. Watch the trailer for the film in the video below.

