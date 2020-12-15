‘The Sopranos’ Cast to Reunite and Perform Original Sketch Written by David Chase

The cast and crew of "The Sopranos" are reuniting to raise funds for FDNY firefighters.

The cast and creators behind HBO’s acclaimed “The Sopranos” are reuniting to perform an original sketch and raise funds for a nonprofit.

The virtual event will benefit Friends of Firefighters, a nonprofit that was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to support active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families. The two-hour live event will feature Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, David Chase, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Vincent Pastore, Tim Van Patten, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt, Steven Van Zandt, and Terence Winter, who will participate in a Q&A and read a new sketch written by Winter and Chase for the fundraiser.

The event will be streamed on Tiltify’s Twitch channel Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m. ET. Donations can be made via Tiltify’s website starting today.

“This has been a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for our first responders,” Buscemi said in a statement on Monday. “Friends of Firefighters is a crucial support service for our firefighters and I’m looking forward to reuniting with my friends to help raise some awareness and funds for this wonderful organization.”

Related 'Yearly Departed' Trailer: Prime Video Comedy Special Takes Aim at 2020

New Movies: Release Calendar for December 11, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films Related 40 Directors Pick Favorite Horror Movies: Tarantino, del Toro, Bong Joon Ho, and More

'The Last of Us': Everything You Need to Know About HBO's Adaptation

Buscemi, who portrayed Tony Blundetto on “The Sopranos” and did volunteer work for FDNY after 9/11, has appeared in several recent films, including “The King of Staten Island” and the Adam Sandler-led “Hubie Halloween.” He also played God in TBS’ “Miracle Workers.”

“The Sopranos” debuted on HBO in 1999 and enjoyed widespread critical acclaim throughout its six-season run. The mob drama is remembered as one of the best television shows of all time.

The upcoming “Sopranos” fundraiser won’t mark the first time the cast and creators of the show have reunited: Chase and a variety of the show’s cast and crew celebrated the 20th anniversary of “The Sopranos” in New York City in 2019 and participated in a panel to discuss the show. “The Many Saints of Newark,” Alan Taylor’s upcoming prequel film to “The Sopranos,” is slated to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max March 12, 2021.

Cast and crew from several other popular television shows have reunited to raise funds for charity in 2020, including “Parks & Recreation” and “Community,” among others.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.