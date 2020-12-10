‘Time’ Leads Influential Cinema Eye Honors Documentary Nominations

"Time" nabs six nominations, followed by "Collective," "Gunda," and "Welcome to Chechnya" with four.

The influential Cinema Eye Honors nominations, voted on by documentary filmmakers, help to narrow the wide field for documentary awards contenders. Amazon Studios release “Time,” Garrett Bradley’s poetic black-and-white portrait of one family’s struggle through years of incarceration, leads the field with six nominations, including Outstanding Feature, Direction, Editing, Score and Debut.

Garnering four nominations: Alexander Nanau’s Romanian health system exposé “Collective” (Magnolia), Victor Kossakovsky’s story of a mother pig, “Gunda” (Neon), and David France’s “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) with four.

With three nominations each: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss’ “Boys State” (Apple), Kirsten Johnson’s “Dick Johnson is Dead” (Netflix), Liz Garbus’ series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (HBO), Gianfranco Rosi’s Italian Oscar submission “Notturno” (Super Ltd), and Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics).

Per usual, prolific Netflix leads all distributors/broadcasters with thirteen nominations, while HBO Documentary Films grabbed ten, and Magnolia Pictures, nine.

Audience Choice nominees include Netflix’s “Crip Camp,” “My Octopus Teacher,” and “The Social Dilemma,” as well as “I Am Greta” (Hulu), “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (Magnolia), and “The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures).

The 2021 Cinema Eye Honors Awards Ceremony will take place as a virtual event on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

This year, more than 65 percent of the Cinema Eye nominations went to first-timers. Women filmmakers and craftspeople made up a record 44 percent, and for the first time female directors scored more nominations overall than their male counterparts.

The full list of 2021 Cinema Eye Honors Nominations below:

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

“Boys State”

Directed and Produced by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

“Collective”

Directed and Produced by Alexander Nanau

Produced by Blanca Oana, Bernard Michaud and Hanna Kastelicová

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

Directed by Kirsten Johnson

Produced by Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness

“Gunda”

Directed by Victor Kossakovsky

Produced by Anita Rehoff Larsen

“Time”

Directed and Produced by Garrett Bradley

Produced by Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Outstanding Direction

“Collective”

Alexander Nanau

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

Kirsten Johnson

“Gunda”

Victor Kossakovsky

“Notturno”

Gianfranco Rosi

“Time”

Garrett Bradley

Outstanding Editing

“Boys State”

Jeff Gilbert

“City Hall”

Frederick Wiseman

“Collective”

Dana Bunescu, George Cragg and Alexander Nanau

“Gunda”

Victor Kossakovsky

“MLK/FBI”

Laura Tomaselli

“Time”

Gabriel Rhodes

Outstanding Production

“76 Days”

Hao Wu and Jean Tsien

“Collective”

Alexander Nanau, Bianca Oana, Bernard Michaud and Hanna Lastelicová

“The Dissident”

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen, Mark Monroe and Jake Swantko

“Notturno”

Donatella Palermo, Camille Laemmle, Serge Lalou, Orwa Nyrabia and Eva-Maria Weerts

“A Thousand Cuts”

Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburm

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Alice Henty, Askold Kurov and Joy Tomchin

Outstanding Cinematography

“Gunda”

Erik Haskjold Lersen and Victor Kossokovsky

“My Octopus Teacher”

Roger Horrocks

“Notturno”

Gianfranco Rosi

“Stray”

Elizabeth Lo

“The Truffle Hunters”

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw

Outstanding Original Score

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets”

Casey Wayne McAllister

“Bulletproof”

Troy Herion

“The Mole Agent”

Vincent Van Warmerdam

“The Reason I Jump”

Nainita Desai

“Time”

Jamieson Shaw and Edwin Montgomery

“The Truffle Hunters”

Ed Côrtez

Outstanding Graphic Design or Animation

“Coded Bias”

Zachary Ludescher

“Feels Good Man”

Jenna Caravello and Arthur Jones

“My Psychedelic Love Story”

Jeremy Landman

“Slay the Dragon”

Andy Cahill

“The Social Dilemma”

Simon Barker, Matthew Poliquin, Matt Schultz and Shawna Schultz

Outstanding Debut

“Feels Good Man”

Directed by Arthur Jones

“Mr Soul!”

Directed by Melissa Haizlip

“Softie”

Directed by Sam Soko

“Some Kind of Heaven”

Directed by Lance Oppenheim

“Stray”

Directed by Elizabeth Lo

“Time”

Directed by Garrett Bradley

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

“Huntsville Station”

Directed by Chris Filippone and Jamie Meltzer

“John Was Trying to Contact Aliens”

Directed by Matthew Killip

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Directed by Sophia Nahli Allison

“See You Next Time”

Directed by Crystal Kayiza

“Then comes the evening”

Directed by Maja Novakovic

Audience Choice Prize

“Boys State”

Directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

“Crip Camp”

Directed by James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

Directed by Kirsten Johnson

“I Am Greta”

Directed by Nathan Grossman

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Directed by Dawn Porter

“The Mole Agent”

Directed by Maite Alberdi

“My Octopus Teacher”

Directed by James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich

“The Social Dilemma”

Directed by Jeff Orlowski

“Time”

Directed by Garrett Bradley

“The Truffle Hunters”

Directed by Michael Dweck and Greogry Kershaw

Spotlight

“Acasa, My Home”

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

“The Earth is Blue as an Orange”

Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

“Jacinta”

Directed by Jessica Earnshaw

“Landfall”

Directed by Cecilia Aldarondo

“Mayor”

Directed by David Osit

“Through the Night”

Directed by Loira Limbal

Heterodox

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Directed by Bill Ross and Turner Ross

“I Carry You With Me”

Directed by Heidi Ewing

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Directed by Eliza Hittman

“Nomadland”

Directed by Chloe Zhao

“Ridge” (Säsong)

Directed by John Skoog

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

“Boys State”

Stephen Garza and Rene Otero

“Collective”

Cătălin Tolontan

“Crip Camp”

Judy Heumann

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

Dick Johnson

“Gunda”

Gunda

“I Am Greta”

Greta Thunberg

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

John Lewis

“Mayor”

Musa Hadid

“The Mole Agent”

Sergio Chamy

“Mucho Mucho Amor”

Walter Mercado

“Softie”

Boniface Mwangi

“A Thousand Cuts”

Maria Ressa

“Through the Night”

Delores “Nunu” Hogan

“Time”

Fox Richardson

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Olga Baranova and David Isteev

