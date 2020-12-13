Timothée Chalamet Serenades His Tiny Horse and Raps with Pete Davidson on ‘SNL’

Chalamet made his Studio 8H debut this weekend in an episode featuring Bruce Springsteen.

Timothée Chalamet made his “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend in an episode packed with plenty of timely themes, from coronavirus to the vaccine to even, subtly, the recent Warner Bros. and HBO Max shakeup. During the episode’s ending, Chalamet wore a sweatshirt emblazoned with the logo belonging to Legendary Pictures. That’s the production company behind his upcoming “Dune” that’s poised to challenge Warner Bros. over dumping the film (along with 16 others) directly onto HBO Max day-and-date next year. Sources told Deadline that executives at Legendary Entertainment found out about “Dune” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” moving to a hybrid theatrical-HBO Max release only 30 minutes before Warner Bros. went public with the announcement.

The donning of the sweatshirt appeared to shade Warner Bros., or at least stand in support of “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve, who last week penned a scorching letter in Variety saying that Warner Bros. may have killed the “Dune” franchise.

The “Saturday Night Live” episode was filled with many other highlights, including the off-the-wall “Tiny Horse” sketch, in which Chalamet serenades a small horse, and a rapper sketch where he clearly has great chemistry with Pete Davidson. The pair appeared side by side in a number of sketches throughout the evening.

During Chalamet’s opening “SNL” monologue, he played the piano and sung-spoke an ode to New York City, and he was eventually joined by Pete Davidson, who contrasted Chalamet’s view of New York City with a description of Staten Island.

“No matter where I go, I’ll always be a New York City kid at heart,” Chalamet said. “Especially at Christmas. There’s nothing like Christmas in New York when you grow up here. Ice-skating on the Hudson. Sledding down the side of the Chrysler Building. Leaving cookies for Santa at the Port Authority bus terminal. I had my first New Year’s Eve kiss with Mr. Met’s daughter, Stacy. Sweet girl, big head. The city was my playground, the subway was my babysitter. Nothing like eating Cheetos on the F train on Christmas Eve. Eat a handful, you hold the pole, and you lick your fingers.”

Check out some of the highlights from Chalamet’s episode below.

