Tom Cruise Rips ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crew After Covid Safety Breach: Follow Rules or ‘You’re F*cking Gone’

"We are not shutting this f*cking movie down! Is it understood?" Cruise is heard telling the crew.

Audio of Tom Cruise on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” has gone viral (via The Sun) for featuring the actor and producer scolding the film’s crew for breaching coronavirus safety protocols. The Christopher McQuarrie-directed Paramount movie was hit with a one-week production delay in October after 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” returned to the United Kingdom two weeks ago, which is where Cruise erupted after seeing two crew members breaking pandemic protocols by standing close to one another at a monitor. Paramount had no comment when tapped for request by IndieWire.

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise is heard saying. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Cruise continued by getting more aggressive, adding, “You can tell it to the people who are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this fucking industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this fucking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone.”

“Am I clear? Do you understand what I want?” Cruise asked. “Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

“Mission: Impossible 7” was one of the first major studio productions to resume filming in the fall during the pandemic. Cruise is joined in the cast by returning franchise players Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Angela Bassett, plus newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Paramount is scheduled to release “Mission: Impossible 7” in theaters November 19, 2021.

