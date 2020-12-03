TV Awards Schedule 2020 – 2021: Key Dates For the Emmys, Golden Globes, and More

The 2020 - 2021 TV Awards schedule remains in flux, but here are some key dates pertaining to the Emmys and Golden Globes.

Even though the TV schedule made it through 2020 relatively unscathed — we’ll see if the same can be said for 2021 — the Winter TV Awards Season has found itself just as uprooted by the rescheduling of the Academy Awards as everything else in Hollywood. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in June that it had pushed back the date of the Oscars until April 25, 2021, a full eight weeks after it was originally scheduled. The date shift meant that the entirety of the Oscar race had to shift with it, with the guild awards and Golden Globes reworking their calendars accordingly.

Since most of those ceremonies also honor TV programs, despite having a largely undisrupted eligibility period, television needs to cool its jets for a few months until the film awards season is ready to reconvene. For ease of access, we’ve created an extensive and ever-changing calendar which reflects many of the adjusted dates for the Winter TV Awards.

In the meantime, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is due to release its schedule for Emmy events and eligibility in early December, at which point we’ll have a much better idea of the timeline for the 2020-2021 Emmy Awards race and how much downtime we will — or won’t — have once the Winter TV Awards melt into spring and FYC season begins again in earnest.

The below dates are subject to change. More information about the 2021 Emmy calendar will be added as time and information permits.

Monday, December 7, 2020

Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards TV submissions close.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Deadline for Writers Guild (WGA) submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New); TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Submissions close for Critics Choice Awards TV.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Deadline for TV nomination ballots to be mailed to all Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) members by Ernst & Young

Monday, January 4, 2021

Preliminary online voting for WGA Series (Drama, Comedy, New) begins.

Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) submissions close at 5 p.m. PST.

Critics Choice Awards TV nominating committees begin consideration.

Monday, January 11, 2021

Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination voting opens.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Deadline for Golden Globes TV nomination ballots to Ernst & Young, by 5 p.m. PT

Friday, January 15, 2021

Critics Choice Awards TV nominating committees render recommendations.

Monday, January 18, 2021

Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Deadline for WGA preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting

Tuesday, January 25, 2021

American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) TV nomination balloting begins.

Monday, February 1, 2021

SAG nominations voting closes at 12 p.m. PT.

ADG Awards TV nomination voting begins.

Critics Choice nomination ballots go to members.

Deadline for Annie Awards submissions

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Golden Globe Awards nominations announced at 5 a.m. PT

WGA TV, New Media, News, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing Nominations Announced

Thursday, February 4, 2021

SAG Awards nominations announced

Friday, February 5, 2021

Critics Choice nomination ballots due

Sunday, February 7, 2021

Critics Choice Awards nominations announced

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Final SAG Awards voting opens.

Final Golden Globes ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

CDGA nomination ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PST.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

PGA Awards TV Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs) nomination polls open.

Friday, February 12, 2021

Deadline for preliminary WGA screenplay online voting

ACE Eddie Awards submissions close.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

WGA screenplay nominations announced

Friday February 19, 2021

Final WGA Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins.

ACE Eddie Awards nominations ballots sent

Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards TV nomination voting opens.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globes ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Cinema Audio Society nomination ballot voting ends.

ADG Awards TV nomination voting ends.

CDGA nomination ballots voting closes at 5 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 25, 2021

PGA Awards Television Programs (Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures) nomination polls open.

PGA Awards Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs) nomination polls close.

ADG Awards TV nominations announced

Friday, February 26, 2021

AFI Awards celebration

PGA Awards TV Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs) nominations announced. Final polls open.

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Presentation of the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Annie Awards nominations announced at 8 a.m. PT

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Final ballots go to Critics Choice voters.

Official announcement of CDGA nominees

Friday, March 5, 2021

Critics Choice ballots due

Deadline for final WGA series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting

ASC nomination polls close for Television and Feature Film.

DGA TV Awards nomination voting closes.

Sunday, March 7, 2021

PGA Awards Television Programs (Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures) nomination polls close, at 2 p.m. PT.

Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards nominations announced

Monday, March 8, 2021

ACE Eddie Awards nomination ballots due

PGA Awards Television Programs (Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures) nominations announced. Final polls open.

PGA Awards Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs) final polls close.

DGA TV Awards nominations announced

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

ASC nominations announced for TV, Documentary, Spotlight and Theatrical

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

SAG Awards voting ends 12 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Final online ADG Awards TV voting begins.

ACE Eddie Awards nominations announced

Friday March 12, 2021

Final ASC ballots mailed for Television, Documentary, Spotlight and Theatrical

Sunday March 14, 2021

27th SAG Awards announced

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Final CDGA ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT

Friday, March 19, 2021

Final ACE Eddie Ballots sent

PGA Awards Television Programs (Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures) final polls close.

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Writers Guild Awards

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

PGA Awards

Friday, March 26, 2021

Final ACE Eddie Awards ballots due

Monday, March 29, 2021

Final CDGA ballot voting closes at 5 p.m. PT.

Annie Awards online balloting opens.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

VES Awards Gala

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Final ADG online voting ends at 5 p.m. PT.

Annie Awards online balloting closes, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Saturday, April 10, 2021

ADG Awards Gala

DGA Awards Ceremony

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Winners announced at the CDGA Awards

Final ASC polls close (all categories)

Friday, April 16, 2021

Annie Awards

Sunday, April 18, 2021

ACE Eddie Awards

ASC Awards (winners announced)

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Film Independent Spirit Awards

