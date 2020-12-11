‘WandaVision’ Trailer: Disney+ Series to Premiere January 15

The next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will premiere on Disney+ in January.

“WandaVision,” Disney+’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe show, will premiere on the streaming service in December. Disney revealed a new trailer for the genre-blending superhero series on January 15. Watch the full trailer below.

To the tune of “Daydream Believer,” we see Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) vacillate from a 1950s-esque sitcom to the 1970s and modern day. The goal is for her to retain some sense of normality with her beloved Vision (Paul Bettany). Unfortunately, Wanda is being torn between fantasy and reality, leading to our first glimpses at Randall Park and Kat Dennings, as well as Teyonah Parris’ portrayal of Monica Rambeau.

The new trailer is the first glimpse fans have had at the series since Disney dropped the show’s first trailer during the Primetime Emmy Awards in September. “WandaVision” has been billed as a bit of departure from the typical Marvel Cinematic Universe properties. The show has been described as blending of the style of classic sitcoms in which Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. There’s no telling on how the duo got back together or how the series will play into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. Vision was killed in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and it’s still unclear how the upcoming series will revert the superhero’s demise.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman. Jac Schaeffer is head writer and executive produces alongside Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. The series will also star Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn. Dennings and Park have appeared in other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

According to a report in EW, “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige even consulted with acting legend Dick Van Dyke about the ins and outs of making a classic broadcast TV sitcom. Dick Van Dyke starred as Rob Petrie for five seasons on CBS’ beloved “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Shakman and Feige invited the actor to Disneyland in summer 2019 for a lunch meeting in which they picked his brain about all things sitcoms.

“WandaVision” was originally scheduled to be Disney+’s second Marvel Cinematic Universe show, following “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which has been delayed to sometime in 2021 due to Hollywood’s ongoing production challenges. Both shows are among a variety of Marvel series that will premiere at Disney+; others include “Hawkeye” and “Loki,” which will be centered on Jeremy Renner and Tom Hiddleston’s characters from the Marvel films, respectively. Additional Marvel Cinematic Universe shows headed to Disney+ include “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” and “What If…?”

Check out the trailer for “WandaVision” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.