‘WandaVision’ Trailer: A Retro Kathryn Hahn Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Look at Disney+ Series

The line between reality and illusion starts to blur in the Marvel spin on classic sitcom shows.

Kathryn Hahn’s character in the upcoming Disney+ series “WandaVision” has so far been shrouded in mystery. In the retro, 1980s-tinged spinoff of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hahn plays the overly cheery but also nosy neighbor of Elizabeth Olsen’s character, Wanda. A new trailer for the series, which will roll out eight episodes on the streaming platform beginning January 15, offers a closer look at Hahn’s character, who at one point pauses the scene she’s in with Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision character. Watch below.

Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” “WandaVision” centers on Wanda and Vision as they try to live out an idealized suburban life in the small town of Westview, where the residents don’t know about their powers. But the border between reality and illusion stars to blur for the pair in this series created by Jac Schaeffer, based on the Scarlet Witch character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman. Schaeffer serves as the head writer and executive produces alongside Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. The series will also star Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. Dennings and Park have appeared in other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, “WandaVision” director Shakman and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige consulted with the legendary Dick Van Dyke about the particulars of making a classic broadcast TV sitcom to give the series that feel. Shakman and Feige invited the actor to Disneyland in summer 2019 for a lunch meeting, where they picked his brain about the classic sitcom format he revolutionized with “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

“WandaVision” was originally scheduled to be Disney+’s second Marvel Cinematic Universe show, following “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which has been delayed to sometime in 2021 due to pandemic-related production challenges. But now, “WandaVision” will be the first.

Both shows are among a growing arsenal of Marvel series that will premiere on Disney+; others include “Hawkeye” and “Loki,” which will be centered on Jeremy Renner and Tom Hiddleston’s characters from their respective Marvel films. Additional Marvel Cinematic Universe shows headed to Disney+ include “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” and “What If…?” with many more sure to come.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.