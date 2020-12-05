×
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ First Reactions: A Joyous, Clever, Ambitious Sequel from Patty Jenkins

A lucky few have gotten a first look at Patty Jenkins' upcoming DC tentpole.

A lucky few have gotten a first look at Patty Jenkins’ upcoming sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” which Warner Bros. is releasing day and date on HBO Max and in whatever theaters are possible. First reactions to the film, with Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince, call this latest DC tentpole a joyous and ambitious sequel with a retro ’80s vibe that should please fans. Check out tweets about the movie below.

Gadot is joined by co-stars from the first film, including Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, plus a pair of fresh new villains in the form of franchise newbies Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord.

While the DC Extended Universe entry brings back plenty of the elements that made Jenkins’ original “Wonder Woman” such a smash hit back in 2017 — with Jenkins back behind the camera, and Gadot, Pine, and Wright in front of it — the filmmakers have said this is not a traditional sequel, but instead just another “chapter” in the evolving story of Wonder Woman.

First reactions to “Wonder Woman 1984” follow just days after studio Warner Bros. announced it would release its entire 2021 slate directly on HBO Max (plus available theaters) in a move that shocked the industry on Thursday.

