‘Wonder Woman 1984’ First Reactions: A Joyous, Clever, Ambitious Sequel from Patty Jenkins

A lucky few have gotten a first look at Patty Jenkins’ upcoming sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” which Warner Bros. is releasing day and date on HBO Max and in whatever theaters are possible. First reactions to the film, with Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince, call this latest DC tentpole a joyous and ambitious sequel with a retro ’80s vibe that should please fans. Check out tweets about the movie below.

Gadot is joined by co-stars from the first film, including Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, plus a pair of fresh new villains in the form of franchise newbies Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord.

While the DC Extended Universe entry brings back plenty of the elements that made Jenkins’ original “Wonder Woman” such a smash hit back in 2017 — with Jenkins back behind the camera, and Gadot, Pine, and Wright in front of it — the filmmakers have said this is not a traditional sequel, but instead just another “chapter” in the evolving story of Wonder Woman.

First reactions to “Wonder Woman 1984” follow just days after studio Warner Bros. announced it would release its entire 2021 slate directly on HBO Max (plus available theaters) in a move that shocked the industry on Thursday.

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC’s best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

I can’t say much about plot because spoilers, but it’s super clever. The opening sequence alone is stunning & every action scene is different & unique. I also think this is among Hans Zimmer’s best scores… and, for those wondering, that Gadot/Pine chemistry is, once again, 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfgtXTDHJF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Add to that a terrific ensemble cast; Pedro Pascal & Kristen Wiig were complex & unexpected foes. I was also lucky enough to watch #WW84 safely on the big screen, and it was just everything. I didn’t expect the experience to make me so emotional, but it did. I miss it so much. pic.twitter.com/mVq5zRadhX — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 is a joyful, thrilling and engaging sequel, one that manages to connect to what worked the first time around, yet it’s still uniquely its own thing. Emotional, hilarious and exciting, perhaps even better than the first. @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/dvsu6fpJRX — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 5, 2020

Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It’s also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. pic.twitter.com/6rYbHEzI7E — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 5, 2020

I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and… honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84 — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020

I’ve seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

