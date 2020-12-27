‘Wonder Woman 3’ on the Way from Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot

Warner Bros. is fast-tracking a development on a new sequel to complete the DC trilogy.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will fast-track development on the third installment of the “Wonder Woman.” franchise to be written by Patty Jenkins, who is attached to direct, and will reunited with star Gal Gadot. The news arrives following the Christmas Day release of “Wonder Woman 1984” in available theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Theatrically, the film exceeded box-office projections as the top post-pandemic domestic opening weekend for a feature this year, according to WB. “Wonder Woman 1984” took in an estimated $36.1 globally this weekend, notching the worldwide total to $85 million. It was released internationally on December 16.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement shared with press. A Warner Bros. representative confirmed the news individually to IndieWire.

The sequel co-stars Chris Pine from the original “Wonder Woman” reboot of 2017, along with Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal in supporting villain roles. The movie has divided critics, but among audiences, the film was welcomed with an overall B+ CinemaScore.

According to WarnerMedia, nearly half of HBO Max’s retail subscribers viewed the film when it arrived on the platform Christmas Day, plus millions of wholesale subscribers who have access via a cable, wireless, or other partner service. HBO Max said total viewing hours on Friday tripled in comparison to a given day in a previous month.

The film adds to Patty Jenkins’ growing slate of directorial projects, including “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” announced by Disney earlier this month as one of many upcoming “Star Wars” projects, and “Cleopatra,” with Gal Gadot playing the iconic Egyptian queen.

From IndieWire’s review of “Wonder Woman 1984”: “Leave it to Jenkins to find a suitable and satisfying workaround in the form of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ the rare superhero sequel that, for better (and sometimes, but rarely) worse, carves its own path and finds something joyous, wacky, and deeply enjoyable as a result. All that neon and all those parachute pants? Just a bonus, as Jenkins and Gadot take their heartfelt heroine back to 1984, finding bombastic new territory for Diana Prince to explore, blessedly outside the confines of her contemporary compatriots.”

