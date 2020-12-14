‘Yearly Departed’ Trailer: Prime Video Comedy Special Takes Aim at 2020

Several of the funniest women in television will give 2020 the sendoff it deserves in an upcoming Prime Video comedy special.

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for “Yearly Departed,” an upcoming one-hour comedy special hosted by Phoebe Robinson (“2 Dope Queens”) that will take aim at President Donald Trump, everything that Americans lost due to the coronavirus, and a handful of other topics. The special, which Amazon has aptly billed as the “funeral for the year 2020,” stars Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tiffany Haddish (“Tuca & Bertie”), Patti Harrison (“Shrill”), Natasha Legerro, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, and Ziwe.



Per Amazon, the synopsis reads: “Yearly Departed” is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, “Yearly Departed” will give 2020 the gigantic send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women.

“I’m ready to put 2020 on fire like I’m barbequing at a Black family reunion. All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig,” Robinson said in a statement earlier in the year.

“Yearly Departed” will premiere on Prime Video on December 30.

“Yearly Departed” is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza (“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready”) is set to direct. “Yearly Departed” is from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.

“I can’t imagine a better way to lay this unfathomably awful year to rest than giving some of the world’s funniest women the last word. I’m grateful to our partners at Amazon Prime Video, We The Women, Bess Kalb and Done + Dusted for breathing life into our funeral and giving us all the opportunity to collectively heal through laughter,” Brosnahan said in a statement earlier in the year.

Check out the trailer for “Yearly Departed” below:

