Zack Snyder Says New ‘Justice League’ Should Earn R Rating for ‘Violence and Profanity’

A Batman f-bomb and plenty of violence could get Zack Snyder's "Justice League" cut an R-rating.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Batman say “fuck,” Zack Snyder has the director’s cut for you. Snyder’s upcoming four-hour director’s cut of “Justice League” will include plenty of new footage, including enough violence and profanity to possibly warrant an R-rating.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Snyder’s highly-anticipated cut of the 2017 superhero film might get an R-rated theatrical release — and Batman’s foul mouth could be the culprit.

“Here’s one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that’s one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure,” Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. “We haven’t heard from the MPAA, but that’s my gut.”

While “Venom” and a handful of other recent films have boasted F-bombs while dodging an R-rating, Snyder added that several other factors could tip his cut of “Justice League” over the edge.

“Cyborg is not too happy with what’s going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both,” Snyder told the magazine.

Snyder was originally slated to direct “Justice League” but stepped away from the project before its completion. Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”) was hired to complete the project. Though the theatrical version of “Justice League” premiered to middling reviews, WarnerMedia announced earlier in the year that Snyder would release his cut of the film on HBO Max in 2021. The so-called Snyder Cut will be released in four one-hour installments on HBO Max. It is unclear if the cut will be released in theaters. Entertainment Weekly reported that the new cut, which cost WarnerMedia up to $70 million, has new scenes with Ben Affleck (Batman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

In other Snyder Cut-related news, “Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins recently revealed that she worked closely with Snyder to maintain a sense of character continuity for Diana/Wonder Woman while working on “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

“I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did,” Jenkins said about Whedon’s ‘Justice League’ theatrical cut. “But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on. So then, what are you going to do? I was like…you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work.”

