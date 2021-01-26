2021 Independent Spirit Award Nominations List (Updating Live)

The 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards are just under three months away, and this morning the nominations for the 2021 ceremony arrive. Last year’s Spirit Awards were dominated by “Uncut Gems,” which won the prizes for Best Actor (Adam Sandler), Best Director (Josh and Benny Safdie), and Best Editing. Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” took home the honor for Best Feature. The lead actress prize was awarded to “Judy” star Renee Zellweger, who went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress.
Per an announcement last week from Film Independent: “Nominees for the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be revealed in a video announcement premiering Tuesday, January 26 at 10am ET / 7am PT on Film Independent’s website and YouTube channel. Presenters will include Laverne Cox, and Spirit Award winners Barry Jenkins, and Olivia Wilde. The January 26 nominations will also include the addition of several new television categories, as previously announced in a September 2020 press release.”
As always, the budget cutoff for films to be eligible for the Spirit Awards in $22.5 million. For this reason, several high profile Netflix Oscar contenders such as “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Da 5 Bloods, and “Mank” are not eligible for the 2021 ceremony.
The 36th Independent Spirit Awards will take place Thursday, April 22. The ceremony will broadcast live on IFC at 10 p.m. ET. In addition to the linear broadcast, the Spirit Awards will also stream simultaneously on AMC+. Following the broadcast, the full awards ceremony will be made available on demand across AMC+ and IFC platforms starting Friday, April 23.
The nominees for the 2021 Indie Spirit Awards will be updated below as they are announced live. Refresh of the latest updates beginning at 10 a.m. ET.
Best Feature
Nominees to come
Best Director
Nominees to come
Best First Feature
Nominees to come
Best Female Lead
Nominees to come
Best Male Lead
Nominees to come
Best Supporting Female
Nominees to come
Best Supporting Male
Nominees to come
Best Screenplay
Nominees to come
Best First Screenplay
Nominees to come
Best Cinematography
Nominees to come
Best Editing
Nominees to come
John Cassavetes Award
Nominees to come
Robert Altman Award
Nominees to come
Best Documentary
Nominees to come
Best International Film
Nominees to come
Piaget Producers Award
Nominees to come
Someone to Watch Award
Nominees to come
Truer Than Fiction Award
Nominees to come
Annual Bonnie Award
Nominees to come
