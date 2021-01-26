2021 Independent Spirit Award Nominations List (Updating Live)

Last year's Indie Spirit Awards honored "The Farewell" as Best Feature, plus Adam Sandler and Renée Zellweger with acting prizes.

The 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards are just under three months away, and this morning the nominations for the 2021 ceremony arrive. Last year’s Spirit Awards were dominated by “Uncut Gems,” which won the prizes for Best Actor (Adam Sandler), Best Director (Josh and Benny Safdie), and Best Editing. Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” took home the honor for Best Feature. The lead actress prize was awarded to “Judy” star Renee Zellweger, who went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

Per an announcement last week from Film Independent: “Nominees for the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be revealed in a video announcement premiering Tuesday, January 26 at 10am ET / 7am PT on Film Independent’s website and YouTube channel. Presenters will include Laverne Cox, and Spirit Award winners Barry Jenkins, and Olivia Wilde. The January 26 nominations will also include the addition of several new television categories, as previously announced in a September 2020 press release.”

As always, the budget cutoff for films to be eligible for the Spirit Awards in $22.5 million. For this reason, several high profile Netflix Oscar contenders such as “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Da 5 Bloods, and “Mank” are not eligible for the 2021 ceremony.

The 36th Independent Spirit Awards will take place Thursday, April 22. The ceremony will broadcast live on IFC at 10 p.m. ET. In addition to the linear broadcast, the Spirit Awards will also stream simultaneously on AMC+. Following the broadcast, the full awards ceremony will be made available on demand across AMC+ and IFC platforms starting Friday, April 23.

The nominees for the 2021 Indie Spirit Awards will be updated below as they are announced live. Refresh of the latest updates beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Best Feature

Best Director

Best First Feature

Best Female Lead

Best Male Lead

Best Supporting Female

Best Supporting Male

Best Screenplay

Best First Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

John Cassavetes Award

Robert Altman Award

Best Documentary

Best International Film

Piaget Producers Award

Someone to Watch Award

Truer Than Fiction Award

Annual Bonnie Award

