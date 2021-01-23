‘A Quiet Place 2’ Pushed from April to September in Latest Delay for Paramount Horror Sequel

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's horror sequel is getting its fourth theatrical release date from Paramount.

Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II” is on the move again. The studio has announced John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s horror sequel will open in theaters September 17 (via Variety), bumped from its current April 23 date.

The new release date for “A Quiet Place Part II” marks its fourth attempt at opening. Paramount was originally scheduled to open the movie in U.S. theaters on March 20, 2020, but the pandemic forced the title to delay to September 4, 2020. As the pandemic showed no signs of slowing down, Paramount announced in July it would be delaying “A Quiet Place Part II” again to April 23, 2021, over a year after its first scheduled date. With the launch of ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+ in March, many in the industry wondered if “A Quiet Place Part II” could move to streaming to lure subscribers. Now we know that it’s remaining for theatrical release and set for September.

“A Quiet Place Part II,” written and directed by Krasinki, features Blunt opposite returning actors Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. The sequel picks up with the Abbott Family as they venture away from home and link up with fellow survivors in an apocalyptic world where alien monsters hunt for prey using only sound. The original “A Quiet Place” was a major financial success for Paramount in 2018, taking in $188 million in the U.S. and just over $340 million worldwide.

When Paramount first delayed “A Quiet Place Part II,” Krasinski took to social media to publish a statement explaining his ultimate wish for the movie’s theatrical release was to open so that audiences could experience it together.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said at the time. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date. See you soon!”

“A Quiet Place Part II” is an important release for Paramount, which is developing a franchise of films around the horror series. The studio confirmed in November 2020 that “Midnight Special” and “Mud” director Jeff Nichols is directing a spinoff “Quiet Place,” based on an idea by Krasinski.

