A24 Producing Documentary on U.S. Government’s Transition of Power — First Details

The project hails from Oscar winning filmmakers Sean Fine and Andrea Nix, who were already filming in D.C. when last week's insurrection at the Capitol occurred.

A24 is producing a documentary about the transition of power in the American government from directors Sean Fine and Andrea Nix, IndieWire has learned. The Oscar-winning filmmakers were in Washington, D.C. filming as a violent insurrection swept through the Capitol last week. The film — focused on the big picture of transitions of power rather than just this most unusual one — has long been in the works. But the filmmaking team happened to be in Washington last week and were able to capture some of the chaos and violence as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to interrupt Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

The Fines are producing the documentary through their Fine Films banner with A24. The husband and wife team’s “Inocente,” about a homeless and undocumented California teenager, won the 2013 Oscar for best documentary short. Their most recent movie, “Life According to Sam,” about a teen living with a rare genetic disorder, was released by HBO in 2013 and earned a Peabody and Emmy.

The insurrection at the Capitol last week left five people dead. Even after the pro-Trump insurgents erected gallows on the Capitol grounds and drove members of congress into hiding as they stormed the building, some politicians voted against certifying Biden as the elected president. Objections to Electoral College votes were recorded twice before: 1969 and 2005. As in this case, the House and Senate rejected those objections and the votes in question were counted, according to the House historian.

The transition of power from Trump to Biden has become even more exceptional after the House voted to impeach Trump Wednesday, charging him with “incitement of insurrection.” That makes him the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

Ten Republican representatives joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump. Now, with less than a week before Biden’s inauguration, the Senate will vote whether to convict Trump of the charge. However, The New York Times reports that the Senate will not likely reconvene before Jan. 20, meaning the president will likely serve his full term.

