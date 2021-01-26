A24 Sets Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams Reunion, Plus Amy Adams TV Project

A24 nabs the "Wendy & Lucy" duo's fourth collaboration while ramping up an already robust TV slate.

A24 has revealed two exciting new projects in the works: The latest collaboration between Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams, as well as a new TV series produced by Amy Adams. “Showing Up” is set to mark the fourth Reichardt film to star Williams, following “Wendy & Lucy,” “Meek’s Cutoff,” and “Certain Women.” The project is said to be a vibrant and witty portrait of an artist in the lead-up to a career-making exhibition. Reichardt announced the project during a conversation with “Manchester by the Sea” filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan on The A24 Podcast.

The company also announced that it has teamed with Amy Adams to adapt the alt-feminist Western “Outlawed” for television. Written by Anna North, the New York Times bestseller, which debuted earlier this month, follows a young midwife through her initiation into the infamous Hole in the Wall Gang. In the novel, the real-life band of 19th century outlaws is reimagined as a ragtag gang of women and non-binary folks.

Adams will produce under her Bond Group Entertainment banner, which previously produced HBO’s “Sharp Objects” limited series, in which Adams also starred. “Outlawed” joins A24’s rapidly growing TV slate, which includes HBO’s Zendaya-starring “Euphoria,” Hulu’s Emmy-winning “Ramy,” the Showtime comedy “Moonbase 8” starring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly, and the forthcoming Joseph Gordon-Levitt Apple series “Mr. Corman.”

Reichardt’s name is currently driving the awards conversation with “First Cow,” which was the named the Best Picture of 2020 by the New York Film Critics Circle, and just nabbed three Independent Spirit Award nominations, including a directing nod for Reichardt.

“Showing Up” is set to go into production this summer. Reichardt wrote the script along with her longtime writing partner, Jon Raymond. Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino will produce. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will serve as executive producers after working with the director on “First Cow.”

With its focus on a woman artist navigating newfound success, “Showing Up” has the makings of a semi-autobiographical turn for the filmmaker, whose star has steadily risen over the last decade, thanks in part to her work with Williams.

