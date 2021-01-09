Alex Trebek Honored in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tribute Video — Watch

The January 8 episode of "Jeopardy!" ended with a touching tribute to longtime host Alex Trebek.

The roughly 90-second tribute shows Trebek, who died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020, warmly joking and interacting with “Jeopardy!” guests throughout his 37-season tenure as host of the show. The tribute was set to Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford’s “Once Before I Go,” and you can watch it below.

The January 8 episode of “Jeopardy!,” which was the last episode hosted by Trebek, was a normal taping and wrapped with Trebek saying “See you next time” before credits rolled. Trebek and producers did not know the episode would be his final show, according to Deadline.

The segment concluded with a message that read: “Dedicated to Alex Trebek: Forever in our hearts / Always our inspiration.” Trebek hosted over 8,200 episodes of “Jeopardy!” throughout his career. The television host won a Guinness World Record for “most gameshow episodes hosted by the same presenter” in 2014; Trebek had hosted 6,829 episodes of “Jeopardy!” at the time.

IndieWire’s Steve Greene, who once was a contestant on “Jeopardy!,” wrote a tribute to Trebek in November 2020. Greene praised Trebek’s empathy, humility, and grace and noted that he served as a “model of poise and dependability for anyone curious about the world around them.”

“Masterful to the end, he was a true TV titan. Not even a global health epidemic kept him from working right through the end of his life — although it feels wrong to say his life is over,” Greene wrote in his tribute. “Every episode that airs in syndication; every anecdote shared between those lucky enough to walk on a “Jeopardy!” stage in Culver City; every story told in halls on college campuses around the country; every kid who sits on a family member’s lap looking at a bunch of white text in blue boxes and starts to grow more and more curious about knowing the world around them — that’s how Alex Trebek will stay with us.”

“Jeopardy!” winner Ken Jennings will guest host future episodes of the show while it seeks out a permanent replacement.

The show’s tribute to Trebek can be viewed below:

