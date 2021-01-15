Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, and More Join David O. Russell’s New Film

Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant also join Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana.

While still cloaked in mystery, David O. Russell’s next film is shaping up to be a massive one. As reported by Deadline, new to the cast of the multi-Oscar-nominated director’s latest film are Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola. For the New Regency-helmed feature, they’re joining the previously announced cast members Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana.

Still untitled and lacking in any plot details, David O. Russell’s first film since 2015’s “Joy” is based on his own original idea, with filming currently underway in California. New Regency’s Arnon Milchan is set to produce with Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas.

This is quite a cast for Russell, whose many Oscar-nominated films are known for their big ensembles. He personally has five Oscar nominations under his belt, including two in 2014 for Best Directing for “American Hustle” and Best Original Screenplay, shared with Eric Warren Singer for that film; Best Director for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013 and Best Adapted Screenplay; and Best Director for “The Fighter” in 2011. His “Silver Linings Playbook” earned Jennifer Lawrence the award for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Meanwhile, Christian Bale earned Best Supporting Actor for “The Fighter.” His ensembles tend to turn out myriad nominations across the categories.

Rumors that Russell was courting Myers, De Niro, and Michael Shannon date back to 2020. Russell previously collaborated with De Niro on both “Joy” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” The latter earned De Niro a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

New Russell collaborator Anya Taylor-Joy is coming off a winning year thanks to Netfix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” one of the streamer’s most-viewed shows of last year. She’s next up to star as Furiosa in George Miller’s prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” inhabiting the role originated by Charlize Theron in his 2015 film. She also recently reunited with her “The Witch” director’s Viking saga “The Northman,” co-starring Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, and will soon be seen in director Edgar Wright’s time-hopping thriller “Last Night in Soho,” which is currently set to open April 23.

