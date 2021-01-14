Armie Hammer Condemns ‘Vicious Online Attacks’ Against Him After Exiting ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Hammer will no longer star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the Lionsgate action comedy.

Armie Hammer has issued a statement (via Variety) regarding his decision to step down from starring in Lionsgate’s action comedy “Shotgun Wedding” amid a social media scandal involving him allegedly sending DMs about sexual fantasies. The actor’s statement reads: “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

A spokesperson for “Shotgun Wedding” announced earlier today Hammer was exiting the project and that his role would be recast, adding “Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.” Hammer’s last release was Netflix’s “Rebecca.”

Hammer’s casting in “Shotgun Wedding” was announced last October. The project is being directed by “Pitch Perfect” helmer Jason Moore and also stars Jennifer Lopez. The film centers on a couple who attend a destination wedding where attendees end up being taken hostage. “New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether and Mark Hammer wrote the script.

Hammer has been trending on social media since Sunday after “alleged direct messages from him became public that alluded to soured love affairs, and escalated as far as flirtations with cannibalism,” Variety reports. Page Six reported earlier that an anonymous social media account under the name of the House of Effie leaked Hammer’s alleged messages, many of which detailed “disturbing sexual fantasies.”

The official “Shotgun Wedding” synopsis from Deadline reads: “The movie follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (who Hammer was set to play), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.”

Hammer, a Golden Globe nominee for “Call Me By Your Name,” also has “The Billion Dollar Spy” on his list of upcoming projects.

