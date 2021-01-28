‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ Trailer: Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s ‘Bridesmaids’ Follow-Up

The "Bridesmaids" Oscar nominees are back together again in this wacky star vehicle for the both of them.

Lionsgate has released the full trailer for “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” a brand new comedy from “Bridesmaids” writing team Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, which stars the dynamic duo as a pair of best friends who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. Along the way, they become embroiled in a mad villain’s plot to murder everyone in town. The movie’s 2019 summer release was delayed due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, but the comedy will be available on VOD platforms next month.

The comedy marks the duo’s first time collaborating on a script since the blockbuster success of “Bridesmaids” in 2011. Mumolo has since enjoyed a thriving acting career, starring in TV shows like “About a Boy” and “Angie Tribeca,” as well as movies “Bad Moms” and “This Is 40.” Wiig recently playing nerd-turned-evil-mastermind Barbara Minerva in Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984.” She has also appeared in a number of critically acclaimed indie hits, such as Sebastian Silva’s “Nasty Baby” and Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!”

The “Barb and Star” trailer promises plenty of chemistry as both actresses play off each other with trademark funny voices and Midwestern accents, plus plenty of fabulous Floridian costumes and even a group dance number.

The comedy is directed by Josh Greenbaum in his narrative feature debut. An experienced sitcom director with multiple episodes of “New Girl” and “Fresh Off the Boat” under his belt, Greenbaum also directed the feature documentaries “Becoming Bond” and “Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show.”

In addition to Wiig and Mumolo, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson. “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” was produced for Lionsgate by Gloria Sanchez Productions, the female-focused production banner run by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell, who also produce alongside the stars.

Lionsgate will release “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” on VOD on February 12. Check out the first official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.