‘Barry’ Season 3 and Season 4 Are Already Written and Waiting to Film

There’s still no indication on when cast and crew behind HBO’s hit “Barry” will be able to film Season 3, but the good news is that the show’s team have already written the entirety of the show’s third and fourth seasons.

Series star Bill Hader discussed the status of “Barry” during a recent interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Though HBO has yet to renew “Barry” for a fourth season that hasn’t stopped the show’s writers from staying productive while Hollywood’s ongoing production issues prevent the team from filming.

“Right when the lockdown happened in March we were a week away from shooting,” Hader said. “The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 3 and we were ready to go. And then it all got shut down. Season 3 is completely written and ready to go, and during this time we actually went and wrote Season 4, so we have both of those kind of done. We’re just waiting until we can start shooting again.”

“Barry” centers on a professional hitman who stumbles his way into an acting class in Los Angeles and begins to question his life choices. Both seasons of “Barry” have received critical acclaim; IndieWire’s Ben Travers lauded the show’s sophomore season in his grade A- review and offered particular praise for the show’s mix of bleakness and comedy.

“It’s darker, more intense, and seems to tick off many of the warning signs listed above. Yet just as its original premise is the kind of pitch that shouldn’t play — but does, and does oh so very well — so too is its second season a brilliant paradox,” Travers said in his Season 2 review. “For every step co-creators Alec Berg and Bill Hader take deeper into Barry’s haunted past, the growing shadows only provide sharper edges for the HBO series’ cutting comedy. If “Barry” played it safe during parts of Season 1, it’s not anymore. The darkness and light play perfectly off each other, creating yet another fascinating and hilarious season, and one determined to be true to its own twisted identity.”

Hader’s interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” can be viewed below:

