Chris Evans Downplays Reported MCU Return as Captain America: ‘News to Me’

Evans previously said he would not return to the MCU for "a crash grab," which means he'll only be back in a significant way.

A report from Deadline claiming Chris Evans is eyeing a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America sent shockwaves through the MCU fandom on Thursday. After all, it was less than two years ago when Evans handed over Cap’s shield to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon in “Avengers: Endgame” and gracefully exited the MCU. Evans responded to the buzz on social media by downplaying his return, writing, “News to me.”

In interviews after “Endgame’s” release, Evans stressed he was not too eager to reprise Captain America in the future.

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” Evans said on “The Graham Norton Show” back in May. “I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.”

Deadline reported Evans is nearing a deal to return as Steve Rogers/Captain America “in at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film.” Evans’ team and Marvel reportedly “came to agreement at the top of the year.”

Marvel needs to be careful about bringing Evans’ Captain America back into the fold, as his return threatens to ruin what most MCU fans would agree is the perfect end to Captain America’s arc in “Avengers: Endgame.” The emotional kicker of “Endgame” demonstrates the growth of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers across 10 years of the MCU. The self-centered Tony sacrifices himself to save the world, while the selfless Steve chooses his own happiness for once, with his decision to stay in the past and spend his life with Peggy Carter. The image of Steve and Peggy slow dancing is a heartwarming grace note to Evans’ tenure in the MCU, now jeopardized by his possible return.

After Steve Rogers chose to stay in the past, he showed up as an elderly man in order to hand off his Captain America shield to Sam Wilson/Falcon. The transition of the shield and the responsibility of carrying the Captain America name is expected to factor into the upcoming Disney+ MCU series “The Falcon and the Winter Solider.” Would Evans return as an elderly Steve in that series? Not likely, as “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” wrapped filming in 2020. That doesn’t rule out elderly Steve popping up in some capacity in future MCU installments, but such a cameo sounds like the kind of cash grab Evans told Graham Norton he’s against.

Evans would most likely return as Captain America through the multiverse that’s expected to dominate the storytelling of the MCU through “WandaVision, “Spider-Man 3,” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The multiverse is set to shake up the MCU in crazy ways, from past “Spider-Man” actors like Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire acting opposite Tom Holland to characters like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil (from the Netflix series) and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool making their proper MCU debuts.

The introduction of the MCU multiverse opens the door for an alternate Steve Rogers/Captain America from a different reality to enter the picture, and that could be why Evans is coming back. As The Playlist noted, a recent comics storyline had an alternate Captain America emerge as a villain. Might the chance to play evil Captain America be the classiest way for Evans to return? The actor said his return to the MCU would only be for reasons significant to the story, and a villainous Captain America sounds pretty significant.

However Evans returns, it won’t be as the Steve Rogers/Captain America fans remember.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

