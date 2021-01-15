×
Back to IndieWire

After ‘Tenet,’ Christopher Nolan Wants to Film More in India and Work with More Indian Actors

Nolan has no clue what his next project will be, but he "definitely" wants to come back to India at some point in the future.

3 hours ago

Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan

Melinda Sue Gordon / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

View Gallery
30 Photos

Christopher Nolan filmed a portion of his espionage epic “Tenet” in Mumbai, India, and loved it so much that he’s already thinking of ways to incorporate a return to the country in whatever projects will follow in the future. Speaking to India’s IANS news agency, Nolan said it was inspiring to meet filmmakers in Mumbai during his extended stay filming “Tenet.” The India-set portions of “Tenet” featured Dimple Kapadia, one of the country’s well-known actresses.

“I never make plans so far ahead. But I had an amazing experience in India, and I definitely want to come back and work more in India with Indian actors,” Nolan said. “I don’t know what I’m doing next.”

Nolan said some of his favorite images in “Tenet” are during the scenes set in India, adding about his time in the country, “I really had a tremendous experience. The love for films in that city is really palpable.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad