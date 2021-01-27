Chuck Lorre’s New Sitcom ‘United States of Al’ Gets Premiere Date on CBS

Lorre's formula of pairing odd couples long has been a successful and safe bet for the network.

With the winter slate of shows upon us you might be needing an injection of humor. Well, series creator Chuck Lorre of “Two and a Half Men” fame has you covered. CBS announced that Lorre’s latest comedy, “United States of Al” will premiere on the network in April.

The series stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie also star.

Lorre will act as a producer alongside David Goetsch & Maria Ferrari. Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi and director Mark Cendrowski are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.

Lorre’s sitcoms have been a safe bet for the network. This is one of several successful series Lorre currently has on CBS, including the romantic comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Mom,” and the most recent series “B Positive.” He was most recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy for the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method” and his “The Big Bang Theory” was one of the network’s most popular sitcoms ever.

Related 'The Equalizer': Queen Latifah's Show Prepares for the Post-Super Bowl Spotlight

'Debris': NBC Touts New Sci-fi Series from 'Fringe' and 'Almost Human' Producer at TCA Related The Best TV Crime Shows of the 21st Century, Ranked

Learn More About 'Mandalorian' Characters in These 'Star Wars' Animated TV Episodes on Disney+

In a 2019 interview during a TCA panel Lorre was asked about his past working relationship with CBS head Les Moonves, the CBS chairman of the board, president, and CEO sexually harassed six women and has committed more sexual misconduct over the course of his career at CBS. “You can’t do good work in an unsafe environment. And it has to be made safe for everyone,” Lorre said. “Why would anyone want to go to work in an environment if it’s not nurturing? You certainly can’t do comedy if you’re frightened. You certainly can’t do good work if the environment doesn’t support you and look after your best interests.

“That should go without saying,” he said. “I can’t believe we’re having to have that conversation. It should go without saying. It’s just common courtesy and decency to take care of each other.”

“The United States of Al” premieres April 1 on CBS.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.