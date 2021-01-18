Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations: ‘Ozark’ and ‘The Crown’ Lead with 6 Nods Each

New HBO series "Lovecraft Country" and "Perry Mason" also earned significant recognition, along with the FX comedy "What We Do in the Shadows."

After a year of unprecedented disruption in the entertainment industry, the Critics’ Choice Awards are out to remind us we still streamed a lot of shows. Netflix leads this year’s TV nominations with 26 nods, including six nominations each for perennial awards favorites “The Crown” and “Ozark.”

Along with nods in the Best Drama Series category, each series secured several nominations in the acting races. Jason Bateman and Josh O’Connor are up for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Olivia Colman, “Crown” breakout Emma Corrin, and Laura Linney all secured spots for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Other Netflix series recognized with multiple nominations include breakout hit “The Queen’s Gambit” and the early 2020 favorite “Unorthodox.” Scott Frank’s chess-fueled limited series snagged three nominations for Best Actress (Anya Taylor-Joy), Supporting Actress (Marielle Heller), and Best Limited Series, while the Emmy-winning “Unorthodox” landed in the Best Limited Series and Best Actress (Shira Haas) races, as well.

WarnerMedia was right behind Netflix in nominations, combining 22 HBO nominations with two from new streaming service, HBO Max. “The Flight Attendant” landed key nods in its first season for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Kaley Cuoco), while HBO itself saw key victories for freshman awards players “Lovecraft Country” and the new adaptation of “Perry Mason,” both of which were recognized for Best Drama Series. Jonathan Majors of “Lovecraft” and Matthew Rhys of “Perry Mason” also entered into the Best Actor in a Drama Series race.

“I May Destroy You” and “The Undoing” also popped up in the Best Limited Series category for HBO, though their nomination totals were a bit off, considering their varied receptions. “I May Destroy You” only landed two nods, for Limited Series and Best Actress (Michaela Coel), while “The Undoing” pulled in three — for Limited Series, Best Actor (Hugh Grant), and Best Supporting Actor (Donald Sutherland) — but none for series star Nicole Kidman.

Other notable surprises included Claire Danes snagging a nod for the last season of “Homeland,” the Showtime drama’s first nomination since 2015; Cynthia Erivo was nominated for “The Outsider,” despite its early end at HBO; “Mom” received three nominations, its first time recognized since 2016, but star (and awards darling) Allison Janney was shut out. Other surprising exclusions included Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine for “Pen15,” Ethan Hawke for “The Good Lord Bird,” and Elle Fanning for “The Great” — despite all these shows earning noms elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ positioned its fan favorite “Ted Lasso” for more awards season love this winter, snagging three nominations. In addition to Best Comedy Series, star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham both landed acting nominations. FX also has to be pretty happy with the totals for “What We Do in the Shadows.” Jemaine Clement’s comedy broke out at the Emmys for its second season, but none of its cast members were nominated; at the CCA, four performers earned recognition, including Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch.

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” which cleaned up at last year’s Emmys, secured five nods here, including for Best Comedy Series, as well as all four of its main cast members. And even thoug, the short-form streaming service Quibi may be dead and buried, it still secured four nominations, practically dominating this year’s Best Short-Form Series category with “The Andy Cohen Diaries,” “Mapleworth Murders,” “Nikki Fre$h,” and “Reno 911!” Interesting, the Quibi series that did win an Emmy, “#FreeRayshawn” did not get a nod from the Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics’ Choice Television Awards will be broadcast live on The CW Sunday, March 7th at 7 p.m. (with a tape delay for the West Coast). Check out the full list of nominees below:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Better Things” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mom” (CBS)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC/Syndicated)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC/Youtube)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.