Darren Aronofsky, Jared Leto Set ‘Requiem’ Reunion with Blumhouse’s ‘Adrift’ — First Details

Fresh off last year’s 20th anniversary for “Requiem for a Dream,” the film’s director Darren Aronofsky and star Jared Leto are set to reunite for the upcoming Blumhouse production “Adrift.” Deadline first reported the news. Leto is attached to the star in the movie, which is based on the short story of the same name by “The Ring” author Koji Suzuki. Aronofsky is set to direct. Jason Blum is producing through Blumhouse Proudctions, as are Leto and Emma Ludbrook through Leto’s production company Paradox. Sources tell Deadline that “Leto identified the project and he and Ludbrook pursued the rights for 10 years before bringing to Blum and Aronofsky.”

According to Deadline: “The story is set in the dead calm of the open sea, where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it’s towed into port, but he soon discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a ‘Ghost Ship.'”

“Adrift” will mark Aronofsky and Leto’s first feature film collaboration since their breakthrough “Requiem for a Dream.” While the movie is coming together, production will have to wait as Aronofsky’s next project is still A24’s “The Whale,” which was announced at the start of January. That film will be Aronofsky’s first directorial follow-up to “mother!,” and it appears “Adrift” will follow. Brendan Fraser is set to star in the lead role of “The Whale.”

The approved synopsis for “The Whale” reads: “From Darren Aronofsky comes ‘The Whale,’ the story of a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Starring Brendan Fraser and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter.”

Hunter is adapting his own play and previously told Deadline, “This story is deeply personal and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw ‘Requiem for a Dream’ when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”

Leto is set to have a busy 2021 as the star of “The Little Things,” which launches in theaters and on HBO Max January 29.

