‘Dont Look Up’ First Footage Unites DiCaprio and Lawrence as Netflix Touts 2021 Movie Lineup

Check out new footage from Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead," Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick...Boom," and more.

The first footage of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s star-studded comedy “Don’t Look Up” has arrived as the closer to Netflix’s 2021 film preview trailer, embedded below. The two-and-a-half minute video package debuts first look footage from over a dozen high profile titles set to begin streaming on Netflix over the next 12 months, from “Don’t Look Up” to Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” Halle Berry’s “Bruised,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick…BOOM!,” and new action vehicles starring Chris Hemsworth (“Escape from the Spiderhead”) and Jason Momoa (“Sweet Girl”).

Netflix is coming off a major 2020 with huge Oscar contenders (David Fincher’s “Mank” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” among others) and record-breaking streaming tentpoles (Hemsworth’s “Extraction” holds the record for biggest Netflix original film debut with 99 million views), but its 2021 slate looks in prime position to be even bigger. The video kicks off with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds touting their spy epic “Red Notice,” which will no doubt be one of Netflix’s biggest draws in 2021.

Following “Red Notice,” first look footage premieres from Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba’s Western movie “The Harder They Fall” (Elba also has TIFF acquisition “Concrete Cowboys” coming to Netflix in 2021), Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer’s superhero comedy “Thunder Force,” Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised,” and “tick, tick…BOOM!,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation starring Andrew Garfield. The first footage from Zack Snyder’s zombie epic “Army of the Dead’ features cast members Dave Bautista and Raul Castillo armed with blazing weaponry.

While the 2021 film preview is chock full of first look footage, the crown jewel is the kicker of DiCaprio and Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up.” It’s a brief clip, but by positioning it as the finale to its 2021 preview Netflix knows it’s easily the biggest title on its 2021 slate. Getting two of the biggest A-listers on the planet is a huge deal, and the “Don’t Look Up” ensemble also includes Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley. McKay is writing and directing as his follow-up to “Vice.”

Netflix does not have a release date to announce for “Don’t Look Up” yet. The official synopsis says the film “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.” Watch Netflix’s full 2021 preview package in the video below.

Films included in the video above in order of appearance:

“Red Notice”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Thunder Force”

“Bruised”

“tick, tick… BOOM!”

“The Kissing Booth 3”

“To All The Boys: Always And Forever”

“The Woman in the Window”

“Escape from Spiderhead”

“YES DAY”

“Sweet Girl”

“Army of the Dead”

“Outside the Wire”

“Bad Trip”

“O2”

“The Last Mercenary”

“Kate”

“Fear Street”

“Night Teeth”

“Malcolm and Marie”

“Monster”

“Moxie”

“The White Tiger”

“Double Dad”

“Back to the Outback”

“Beauty”

“Red Notice”

“Don’t Look Up”

