Duncan Jones Publishes 92-Page Screenplay Based on LucasArts’ ‘Full Throttle’ Video Game

Duncan Jones is no stranger to adapting video games for the big screen, as the co-writer of Universal Pictures’ 2016 “Warcraft” adaptation, which he also directed. That film was an infamous critical flop, but it hasn’t deterred Jones from giving other video games the movie treatment. Case in point: A 92-page script adaptation of the 1995 video game “Full Throttle” written in quarantine during a bit of writer’s block. Jones self-published the script for free on Dropbox.

“I enjoy writing. I also hate writing. Sometimes, when I cant squeeze out the thing I want to write, I write something else. This has happened a lot during Covid,” Jones wrote on Twitter, adding that he was inspired to pivot to adapting “Full Throttle” after he saw a friend’s animated reimagining of the video game on Vimeo. “If nothing else, it gave me a chance to do a bit of action comedy. I had a riot! Need to write some more of that…if I haven’t already.”

“Full Throttle” was an adventure game released by Lucasfilm’s video game imprint LucasArts in April 1995. Designed by Tim Schafer, the video game follows a biker gang leader named Ben in the near future who is forced to clear his name after being framed for the murder of a motorcycle manufacturing mogul. Double Fine Productions released a remastering of “Full Throttle” in 2017. Jones’ mounted his adaptation as a script exercise. There’s no word on whether or not the director might want to see his script through to the big screen.

Jones broke out as a filmmaker with his 2009 science-fiction indie “Moon,” which was followed by the well-reviewed Jake Gyllenhaal starrer “Source Code.” After “Warcraft” was a critical flop, Jones developed a “Moon” spiritual sequel at Netflix titled “Mute,” but the project earned negative reviews upon its 2018 streaming release. “Madi,” Jones’ third entry in the “Moon” franchise, was released as a graphic novel last year.

