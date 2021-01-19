Hunter Schafer Takes the Spotlight in ‘Euphoria’ Trailer for Jules’ Special Episode — Watch

Star Hunter Schafer co-wrote the episode, premiering January 24, with series creator Sam Levinson.

Another special edition of “Euphoria” is arriving early on HBO Max (January 22) ahead of an official airing on HBO January 24. This time around, the special episode centers entirely on the character Jules (Hunter Schafer), last seen bidding Rue (Zendaya) farewell at a train station in the Season 1 finale. Watch the trailer for the episode, titled “F–k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” below. The episode, like December’s hour-long special centered on Zendaya’s character in the aftermath of her relapse, will also take place over the Christmas holiday, with Jules reflecting on her year.

The new “Euphoria” episode is coming after the show’s strong showing at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, where the Sam Levinson-created high school drama took home three of the night’s prizes. The series’ biggest Emmy win was for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which made Zendaya the category’s youngest winner in history. “Euphoria” also won Emmys for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

The bonafide second season of the HBO hit hasn’t begun filming yet, as surging COVID-19 continues to keep productions on hold. Levinson and the cast were originally getting ready to begin filming Season 2 back in March just before the Hollywood shutdown. The show’s eight-episode first season wrapped its run over a year ago on August 4, 2019.

“F–k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” like last month’s widely acclaimed installment, serves as a bridge between the two seasons to hold fans over. IndieWire’s Ben Travers had high praise for the first special, writing:

Its ninth episode is an abrupt change of pace. “Trouble Don’t Last Always” — aka, Special Episode “Part 1, Rue” — is essentially a two-hander between Zendaya’s lead character and her sponsor, Ali, played by Colman Domingo. After an opening fantasy showing what could have been if Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) had actually run away together in the Season 1 finale (instead of Rue fleeing home to relapse via music video), the special episode spends its entire time in a diner pulled straight from an Edward Hopper painting… The two wade through self-pity, self-blame, self-hatred, and plenty more difficult topics, and it’s a credit to writer-director Sam Levinson that the conversation progresses with substance.

Sam Levinson was also busy during quarantine putting together his new feature “Malcolm and Marie,” which he wrote and directed with Zendaya and John David Washington starring. The black-and-white chamber drama drops on Netflix February 5.

