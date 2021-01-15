Field of Vision’s IF/Then Shorts Launches Documentary Grant Partnership with Hulu

Exclusive: Hulu and IF/Then are now accepting applications from documentary short filmmaking teams for the new program.

Field of Vision’s IF/Then Shorts initiative has launched a new partnership with Hulu that will provide $100,000 in grants to short documentary filmmakers, plus support in the form of a one-year lab focused on production and career training. Applications open today for the program, which will support up to four filmmaking teams with projects in development with $25,000 in funding. IF/Then was founded in 2017 as part of the Tribeca Film Institute. After TFI closed last year, the program joined Field of Vision.

During the program’s first six months, recipients will be individually mentored through production by IF/Then staff and participate in virtual trainings with the other grantees, consisting of keynotes from industry leaders and edit consultations. When their rough cuts are ready, filmmakers will be invited to screen their works in progress to an invitation-only audience for feedback. The remainder of the program will see filmmakers work on their final cuts, receive festival and distribution strategy consultations, and guidance for creating publicity materials, along with legal support. Hulu will have the right to review projects for potential acquisition or further development.

“This program expands on IF/Then’s commitment to deep, multidimensional mentorship,” said IF/Then supervising producer Caitlin Mae Burke in a statement. “It’s such a thrilling opportunity to get involved with these projects and talented filmmakers at an early stage, to guide them through every element of the filmmaking process from development through delivery and beyond.”

The program is open to filmmakers living and working in North America, with an emphasis on Black, Indigenous, people of color, the LGBTQ community, recent immigrants, undocumented people, people with disabilities, and/or women. The program welcomes stories from historically underrepresented voices about issues relevant to their identities and their communities.

“This program was born of Hulu’s continued dedication to supporting not only indie filmmakers, but also the not-for-profit organizations that sustain this industry. These filmmakers will receive unparalleled creative and professional support from the team here at IF/Then along with invaluable access to the brilliant minds at Hulu. I think it’s a doc filmmaker’s dream,” IF/Then director Chloe Gbai said.

The application portal is now open and will close once the maximum capacity is filled. More information on how to apply is available here.

