Gal Gadot Set for Netflix Feature Film ‘Heart of Stone,’ Directed by Tom Harper

Not much is known about the film, outside of the director, star, and genre: an espionage thriller.

After the release of “Wonder Woman 1984” to HBO Max and theaters, actress Gal Gadot isn’t slowing down for a minute. She’s already announced her next project, which itself has found a home on competing streaming service Netflix.

Not much is known about the film, outside of Gadot’s being the lead and that “Heart of Stone” is some type of espionage thriller. It’ll be helmed by Tom Harper, who directed Felicity Jones in the hot air balloon adventure, “The Aernoauts,” as well as Jessie Buckley in the indie country musical, “Wild Rose.” Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder will write the script. Pre-production has just started, hence the silence on any further details.

Netflix acquired the feature “Heart of Stone,” from Skydance Media. This marks the second acquisition of a Skydance title, with their already completed feature “The Tomorrow War” heading over to Amazon. This marks the fourth feature Skydance and Netflix have teamed up on. Other features include the Charlize Theron action flick “The Old Guard,” Ryan Reynolds’ “6 Underground,” and the upcoming Shawn Levy-directed film “The Adam Project.”

Gadot herself has been in the headlines of late. Despite the mixed critical reception to “Wonder Woman 1984,” which became the first major blockbuster to do a day-and-date release between theaters and streaming, Warner Bros. has put the fast-track on a third feature to re-team Gadot with director Patty Jenkins. Theatrically, the film exceeded early box-office projections as the top post-pandemic domestic opening weekend for a feature in 2020, according to WB.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement shared with press. A Warner Bros. representative confirmed the news individually to IndieWire.

“Wonder Woman 1984” had taken in $141.7 million internationally as of January 17, but with steep drops in domestic grosses each subsequent weekend of release. HBO Max has yet to release any viewership data, though WarnerMedia’s statement did credit the movie’s performance in greenlighting the next feature. “Wonder Woman 1984” will leave the streamer January 24 and will only be available to see in theaters thereafter. (The film is expected to return to HBO Max after a few months.)

Gadot also was vocal about her experiences with director Joss Whedon on the set of “Justice League.” Whedon and other members of Warners were accused by actor Ray Fisher of unprofessional and racist conduct. In an interview with Variety, Gadot said she provided testimony during the recently wrapped investigation, though isn’t aware of if “remedial action,” as announced by WarnerMedia, was taken. Findings from the probe were not disclosed, though earlier in the summer Fisher said the filmmakers grossly abused their power.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.