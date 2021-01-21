HBO Developing Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel: George R.R. Martin’s ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’

HBO is already developing "House of the Dragon," but more "Thrones"-set series are being planned.

HBO is in early development on its next “Game of Thrones” prequel, a series adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novellas “Tales of Dunk and Egg.” Variety first reported the news, adding, “The one-hour show would be based on the series of fantasy novellas by Martin, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.'”

HBO declined to comment when asked about the report by IndieWire.

Variety adds: “Martin has published three novellas in the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series to date: “The Hedge Knight” in 1998, “The Sworn Sword” in 2003, and “The Mystery Knight” in 2010. The three novellas were then collected and published together as “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” in 2015.

No showrunner or writer is currently attached to the prequel series adaptation of “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” although sources tell Variety “it is a high priority for HBO as the premium cabler looks to build on the success of ‘Game of Thrones.'”

HBO is currently producing the first “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” with showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal. Sapochnik is a “Thrones” veteran as the Emmy-winning director of “Battle of the Bastards.” Condal is best known as the creator of USA Network’s drama series “Colony.” The first prequel series is based on Martin’s 2018 book “Fire & Blood.” “House of the Dragon” will tell the story of the House of Targaryen 300 years before the events of the original “Game of Thrones” series.

The “House of the Dragon” cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy. Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne, while D’Arcy is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child. Considine is starring as King Viserys Targaryen.

HBO has been been in frequent development on “Game of Thrones” spinoff series. Before the flagship series ended in May 2019, the network was working on pilots for five different potential series. One show, created by S.J. Clarkson and starring Naomi Watts, got a pilot order but was not picked up to series.

