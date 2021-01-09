Gina Carano Talks Luke Skywalker ‘Mandalorian’ Shock and Not Focusing on Twitter Outrage

"It felt magical. There was electricity happening in the room," Carano said about filming "The Mandalorian" Season 2 finale.

Gina Carano was one of the lucky “Mandalorian” actors to be in the room when Luke Skywalker showed up in the internet-breaking final moments of the “Star Wars” series’ Season 2 finale. In an interview this month on the Drunk 3PO YouTube page, Carano opened up about being on set for Skywalker’s long-awaited return to the “Star Wars” franchise, saying, “It felt magical. There was, like, electricity happening in the room. There’s a specialness about it. Everybody in the room feels it.”

Carano revealed she had no idea Mark Hamill would be turning up to “The Mandalorian” set as Luke’s appearance was not included in the Season 2 finale script. It wasn’t until the day of filming that rumors started swirling around Hamill’s involvement with “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

“I started finding out about it in the makeup trailer, basically because you’re like, ‘Oh wait, who’s that?'” Carano said. “And because they didn’t say it in the script…And then you know, everyone that has worked on ‘The Mandalorian’ is like an insane ‘Star Wars’ fan. And they have the shirts and they’re like, ‘Wait a second.’ And so, everybody starts doing a little whispering.”

“The Mandalorian” is “the most secretive thing that I’ve ever been a part of,” Carano continued, referring to the lengths the show went to protect not only the Luke Skywalker cameo but all of the season’s secrets. “It’s to the point where like you have to wear cloaks in between studios. Like, big black cloaks so you know somebody from the top of the roof doesn’t take pictures…And you only get the scripts that you’re in. And they’ve got a name printed out all over it so, if anything ever gets out…”

At the beginning of the interview, Carano briefly touched upon her approach to Twitter and how she doesn’t pay attention to social media users who are bothered by her online presence. Throughout the airing of “The Mandalorian” Season 2, many “Star Wars” fans took to social media to urge Disney to fire Carano from the show because of controversial tweets about mask-wearing and hypothetical voter fraud. Carano was also previously accused of mocking trans pronouns on social media.

While Carano didn’t address the #FireGinaCarano movement directly, she said this about her relationship to social media: “I’m going to stick around and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people. I bring the fire out in people. I’m not sure why.”

Whether or not Carano returns to “The Mandalorian” for its third season has yet to be confirmed. There are also rumors Carano and her character will be central to “The Mandalorian” spinoff series “Rangers of the New Republic.

