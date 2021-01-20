Gina Torres Questions Why ‘Matrix 4’ Is Bringing Back Dead Characters and Not Her Alive One

Torres' "Matrix" character Cas was alive at the end of "The Matrix Revolutions," but she's not appearing in "Matrix 4."

Gina Torres appeared in “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” as Cas, widow of the Nebuchadnezzar’s former pilot Dozer. A small supporting role, Cas and her two children helped put a face on the population of Zion, the last human city on Earth. Cas ended the original “Matrix” trilogy alive, while main characters Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Neo (Keanu Reeves) appeared to die. And yet, Trinity and Neo are returning for “The Matrix 4” later this year while Cas isn’t. In a recent interview with Variety, Torres said she’s looking for answers about these returning dead characters.

“Not to be bitter or anything, but the people that are actually in the movie, I believe died,” Torres said. “And the people that aren’t didn’t. So that’s all I have to say about that. I’m so curious about where they’re going with this. And what’s their jumping off point and what story they want because it just felt like they told it.”

Looking back at her involvement with the original “Matrix” trilogy, Torres remembered Laurence Fishburne telling her about the first installment and her reaction being, “Sure, good luck with that.” Torres then visited “The Matrix” set in Sydney and realized how wrong her initial skepticism was after watching test footage.

“The Wachowskis had a dinner party because they wanted to show the cast what they had cut together. And what they had cut together was the beginning of the rescue sequence,” Torres said. “It was Carrie-Anne [Moss]. It was Hugo [Weaving] basically telling his men they were already dead. Cut to Carrie-Anne kicking major butt and then that whole bank sequence where they go to rescue Morpheus and the first time you see bullet-time.”

Torres continued, “I’m sitting there and I didn’t even know my mouth was open. Like I had no idea how far down my jaw had dropped. And then I don’t think I had actually taken a breath for three minutes. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what y’all are doing all the way down here in Sydney.'”

Warner Bros. is set to open “The Matrix 4” on December 22, 2021. The film is included in the studio’s hybrid-theatrical release model, meaning it will open in theaters on the same day it becomes available to stream exclusively on HBO Max for 31 days.

