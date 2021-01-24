‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Trailer: Adam Wingard Delivers the Latest in Legendary’s MonsterVerse

The film arrives on HBO Max and in available theaters this coming March 26.

One of the most anticipated movies to spin out of Warner Bros.’ upcoming phalanx of 2021 movies heading straight to HBO Max is “Godzilla vs. Kong.” The sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and “Kong: Skull Island,” the fourth entry in Legendary’s evolving MonsterVerse arrives day-and-date on the rookie streaming platform and in available theaters this coming March 26. Watch the new full trailer below.

Directed by genre filmmaker Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has been wrapped, at least production-wise, for nearly two years. It was originally slated to open in November last year but, like every other tentpole movie in the pipeline, was pushed into 2021 due to the pandemic. “Godzilla vs. Kong” combines the former character created by Japan’s Toho, and the latter character created by Edgar Wallace and Merian C. Cooper, in a monster movie mash-up that harks back to the early days of the respective franchises. (To contextualize the scale of this big-budget movie: WarnerMedia reportedly turned down a $200 million offer from Netflix to buy the movie last year.)

Here’s the synopsis for the film, according to Warner Bros. and Legendary: “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

The film boasts a fetching cast, including Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Wingard’s last film was 2017’s Netflix manga adaptation “Death Note,” but before that he was an indie mainstay, directing films including “Autoerotic” (with Joe Swanberg), plus “You’re Next” and “The Guest.” He rebooted another franchise in 2016 with “Blair Witch.” For “Godzilla vs. Kong,” he has promised a massive monster showdown with a definite winner.

