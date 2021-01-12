‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon Turning Board Game ‘Risk’ Into New Television Series

Willimon's upcoming series will mark the first television adaptation of the board game.

If your biggest problem with the classic “Risk” board game is that it has yet to be adapted into a television show, “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon has the series announcement just for you.

Willimon’s upcoming series will mark the first television adaptation of the board game, which squares player-controlled armies against one another on a political map of the world in a war for territory. Casting and plot details for the “Risk” adaptation, as well as a release date, are still in the works.

The upcoming “Risk” adaptation marks the first collaboration for oOne and Willimon and Jordan Tappis’ production company Westward and eOne following their multi-year deal. “Risk” is one of several properties that eOne is adapting into films or television shows; adaptations of “Power Rangers” with Jonathan Entwistle, “Monopoly,” with Kevin Hart, “Action Man,” “G.I. Joe,” and “Clue” are also in the works.

“As we continue to build out eOne’s world-class content slate, we couldn’t think of more perfect partners than Beau and Jordan – whose award-winning storytelling and imagination are among the best in the business,” Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, said in a statement. “In Beau, we’ve found an amazing combination of brilliant producer, singular creator, and avid fan of ‘Risk.’ We can’t wait to work with him and the rest of the Westward team to reimagine that brand and so much more.”

As for Willimon, who worked on the first four seasons of “House of Cards,” the “Risk” series will mark his third foray into television; Willimon also created and wrote the first two episodes of “The First,” a Sean Penn-led drama series that premiered on Hulu in 2018. Willimon also has three film credits: He served as screenwriter for 2018’s “Mary Queen of Scots,” executive-produced Jonathan Demme’s 2013 film “A Master Builder,” and served as co-screenwriter for 2011’s “The Ides of March.”

“All of us at Westward are thrilled to join forces with eOne to bring to life some of the most successful IP in the marketplace as well as partner on our extensive slate of scripted television shows. We’re excited to develop ‘Risk’ as our first project together,” Willimon and Tappis said in a statement.

