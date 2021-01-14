‘I Care a Lot’ Trailer: Rosamund Pike Returns to ‘Gone Girl’ Terrain as an Icy Hustler in Pulpy Thriller

Pike cons, grifts, and vapes her through J Blakeson's dark comedy, hitting Netflix February 19.

Rosamund Pike returns to her icy-cool “Gone Girl” character Amy Dunne in “I Care a Lot,” where she plays a high-falutin con artist who swindles elders while disguised as a care person. Directed and written by J Blakeson, the dark comedy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, where it was acquired by Netflix. The film releases on the platform February 19 and also stars Dianne Wiest, Chris Messina, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Macon Blair, Alicia Witt, Damian Young, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Watch the official trailer below.

In “I Care a Lot,” Marla Grayson (Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and bilks through dubious but somehow legal means. It’s a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest “cherry,” Jennifer Peterson (two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest) — a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family to call her own. But when Jennifer turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own, along with connections to a loose cannon of a gangster (played by Peter Dinklage), Marla has to up her game.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland praised the biting comedy out of Toronto, calling the film “a pulpy social thriller that might be better suited for midnight movie positioning, is at its most purely enjoyable when it’s leaning right into just how very, very bad people can be.” Overall, critical praise was high throughout the Toronto International Film Festival.

As a woman whose life is “glossy, slick, and deeply unwell,” Rosamund Pike is “again capturing the cold, often very funny sociopathic tendencies of Amy Dunne in David Fincher’s vicious ‘Gone Girl’ adaptation. No one is having as much fun as Pike here, gliding through self-made carnage in crisp monochromatic suits and spotless sneakers, utterly untouched by the pain she’s inflicting… It’s easy to imagine an alternate cinematic world in which Amy went on to become Marla.”

Outside of “I Care a Lot,” Pike was most recently seen in Marjane Satrapi’s “Radioactive” as scientist Marie Curie.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.