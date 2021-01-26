IndieWire Studio at Sundance Returns in 2021 with Virtual Edition January 28 – February 3

Presented by Adobe, the studio will be home to video interviews featuring the likes of Ben Wheatley, Robin Wright, Tessa Thompson, and more.

IndieWire is proud to announce the return of the IndieWire Studio, presented by Adobe, at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Similar to Sundance 2021 itself, the IndieWire Studio is going virtual this year to present video interviews with the biggest directors, actors, and artists behind the buzziest films screening at the six-day event.

IndieWire and Adobe are teaming up to share stories from emerging and experienced filmmakers in the festival on the importance of diversity in filmmaking, staying creative and innovative through adversity, and advice for the next generation. The IndieWire Studio at Sundance, presented by Adobe, will feature interviews with Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Hall, and Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Questlove (“Summer of Soul”), Robin Wright and Demian Bichir (“Land”), Vanessa Kirby and Katherine Waterson (“The World to Come”), Sian Heder and Marlee Maitlin (“Coda”), Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein (“How It Ends”), Ben Wheatley (“In the Earth”), Nanfu Wang (“In the Same Breath”), Michael C. Hall and Taissa Farmiga (“John and the Hole”), Ann Dowd and Jason Isaacs (“Mass”), Edgar Wright and the Sparks (“The Sparks Brothers”), and Ed Helms (“Together, Together”), among others.

Videos from the 2021 IndieWire Studio at Sundance will debut daily on IndieWire’s website throughout the festival, running January 28 to February 3, and be published across IndieWire’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Presenting sponsor Adobe gives everyone — from emerging artists to global brands — everything they need to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences. Adobe is committed to supporting, elevating and amplifying underrepresented creators, so the world can see, learn and benefit from diverse perspectives. Learn more at Adobe.com Diverse Voices. The upcoming 2021 festival marks the fourth consecutive year IndieWire and Adobe have joined forces for the IndieWire Studio at Sundance.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.