James Mangold Urges Hollywood to Boycott Fox Amid U.S. Capitol Attack: ‘Fox Created This President’

Ken Burns calls the event "a coup against the United States of America, incited by Donald Trump."

James Mangold, best known as the director of “Walk the Line,” “The Wolverine,” and “Ford vs Ferrari,” is calling on fellow content makers in Hollywood to boycott Murdoch-owned Fox in the wake of the attack on the U.S. capitol. Pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to protest the Electoral College’s voting to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Reports have emerged from Washington D.C. that tear gas was deployed at the Capitol and that possible pipe bombs were found in multiple locations in the city. At least one person is in critical condition after being shot on the Capitol grounds.

“Watching lawlessness in our capitol — thugs supporting a coup — & deeply saddened,” Mangold wrote on Twitter. “The Murdochs have inflicted so much racism, sexism, virulent lies & damage to our nation. Fellow content makers, we must cancel appearances on Fox & use our power to keep ads for our shows off Fox.”

Mangold noted that Fox News “created this president and supports his enablers,” and thus Hollywood must stop marketing its content with the news giant.

Documentary legend Ken Burns wrote the following statement in reaction to the insurrectionists at the Capitol: “This is a coup against the United States of America, incited by Donald Trump. He should be impeached by the House as soon as possible and convicted and removed by the Senate just as quickly. This is not us, the U.S.”

Mark Ruffalo also referred to the attack as a coup, adding, “Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed.”

Michael Moore echoed Ruffalo’s thoughts, writing, “Mob of traitors has stormed the Capitol building—broken through the police and are now inside by the doors of the Senate chambers. Police overwhelmed. One was just hit and carried away. WHERE IS THE NATIONAL GUARD? WHERE ARE THE RUBBER BULLETS? WHY IS THIS MOB NOT BEING ARRESTED?”

where are the people sad about the “riots” breaking store windows, are they upset right now? — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) January 6, 2021

BTW, if that angry mob was full of Black and Brown folks there’d be tanks, horses, tear gas and gunshots. They did all that to PEACEFUL protestors just so dear leader could hold a Bible upside down in front of a church. Don’t @ me. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2021

So, Trump tweeted something now. Which is good. He had to wait until AFTER his followers had pushed past police and entered the Capitol building and there was a face off with guns, but, you know, okay. https://t.co/TAT8CBsYuk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Republicans have been bitching for four years about football players taking a knee, how itchy masks make their faces, and how offensive it is that someone wants to be called “they.” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2021

Hey Joe- truly love you and that speech wasn’t even close to what I wanted to hear

Everyone coddled this punk for four years and now they’re coddling these terrorists- fuck them!

Also REMEMBER EVERY ONE of the seditionists-senators and representatives

ALSO pursueEVERY legal path — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 6, 2021

The language of white supremacy is a language of cowardice disguised as dominance. https://t.co/KXox6QdGH9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 6, 2021

