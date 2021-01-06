×
James Mangold Urges Hollywood to Boycott Fox Amid U.S. Capitol Attack: ‘Fox Created This President’

Ken Burns calls the event "a coup against the United States of America, incited by Donald Trump."

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol

AP

James Mangold, best known as the director of “Walk the Line,” “The Wolverine,” and “Ford vs Ferrari,” is calling on fellow content makers in Hollywood to boycott Murdoch-owned Fox in the wake of the attack on the U.S. capitol. Pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to protest the Electoral College’s voting to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Reports have emerged from Washington D.C. that tear gas was deployed at the Capitol and that possible pipe bombs were found in multiple locations in the city. At least one person is in critical condition after being shot on the Capitol grounds.

“Watching lawlessness in our capitol — thugs supporting a coup — & deeply saddened,” Mangold wrote on Twitter. “The Murdochs have inflicted so much racism, sexism, virulent lies & damage to our nation. Fellow content makers, we must cancel appearances on Fox & use our power to keep ads for our shows off Fox.”

Mangold noted that Fox News “created this president and supports his enablers,” and thus Hollywood must stop marketing its content with the news giant.

Documentary legend Ken Burns wrote the following statement in reaction to the insurrectionists at the Capitol: “This is a coup against the United States of America, incited by Donald Trump. He should be impeached by the House as soon as possible and convicted and removed by the Senate just as quickly. This is not us, the U.S.”

Mark Ruffalo also referred to the attack as a coup, adding, “Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed.”

Michael Moore echoed Ruffalo’s thoughts, writing, “Mob of traitors has stormed the Capitol building—broken through the police and are now inside by the doors of the Senate chambers. Police overwhelmed. One was just hit and carried away. WHERE IS THE NATIONAL GUARD? WHERE ARE THE RUBBER BULLETS? WHY IS THIS MOB NOT BEING ARRESTED?”

For updates on the U.S. Capitol attack, head over to IndieWire’s news article.

