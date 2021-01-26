Jane Fonda to Receive Golden Globes’ 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award

The actor and activist will accept the honor at the telecast airing on Sunday, February 28.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that seven-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The activist and actor, who also has two Oscars to her name for “Klute” and “Coming Home,” will accept the honor at the Golden Globes telecast airing on Sunday, February 28, beginning at 5pm PT, live on NBC.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. de Mille Award to Jane Fonda,” said HFPA president Ali Sar. “For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.”

The Cecil B. deMille Award recipient is chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, and the honor is given annually to someone who has made lasting impact on the industry. Honorees over the decades include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and many more.

Fonda’s career needs no introduction and has spanned more than 50 years through a body of work that includes more than 45 films, plus television series including the beloved “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix. She has also thrown her weight behind political causes including women’s rights, indigenous peoples’ rights, fair wages for tipped workers, and the environment. Her protesting of climate change led to her arrest in 2019. (She accepted her 2019 British Academy Britannia Award in handcuffs.)

Fonda was last seen on the big screen in Paramount’s comedy “Book Club.” Fonda also premiered “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” a documentary for HBO chronicling her life and activism, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special in 2019. Her latest book, “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action,” details her personal journey with the climate change movement and offers solutions for communities looking to combat the crisis.

She will next be seen in the seventh and final season of “Grace and Frankie.”

