Jon Favreau Says ‘Mandalorian’ Luke Skywalker Cameo Was Not Pre-Planned from the Start

"The story unfolded as I wrote it," Favreau said of organically building to the big Luke Skywalker moment.

“The Mandalorian” broke the internet with its Season 2 finale, which featured a cameo from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, via de-aging visual effects technology) that set “Star Wars” fandom into a frenzy. With over a month of breathing room since the Season 2 ending, “Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau joined the Writers Guild of America for an interview about scripting the Disney+ sensation. When asked if including Luke Skywalker in the finale was “always a set idea from the jump,” Favreau said the decision was not as pre-planned as some fans might think

“No,” Favreau answered. “The story unfolded as I wrote it. ‘The Mandalorian’ inherits a great deal from existing ‘Star Wars’ stories, and when I write, that context is always a consideration. It became clear that, within the established continuity, certain things were likely to transpire.”

According to Favreau’s answer, the inclusion of Luke Skywalker in “The Mandalorian” might not have been considered until after the show’s writers decided upon a storyline that saw Grogu being placed upon a seeing stone and reaching out to an unknown Jedi. After that sequence aired, many “Mandalorian” fans began speculating what Jedi might show up to save Grogu from Moff Gideon. Theories ranged from Ashoka (who appeared earlier in Season 2, played by Rosario Dawson) to Luke Skywalker. Instead of planning for Luke’s return and orchestrating the storyline to build to that moment, Favreau and his team wrote the story and brought in Luke when he became available to use given the timeline of events.

“We have a tremendous amount of freedom afforded to us because of the gap in time between the films,” Favreau added when asked if he feels “penned in narratively” because “The Mandalorian” is set between George Lucas’ original trilogy and Disney’s sequel trilogy. “Dave Filoni and I are in constant discussion regarding how each story choice is impacted by, and would impact, existing ‘Star Wars’ material.”

In the weeks after the airing of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale, Hamill has used Twitter to thank Favreau and Filoni for allowing him one more chance to play Luke Skywalker. The actor wrote on December 31, “Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given.”

“The Mandalorian” will return for Season 3 in 2022. Next up for the “Star Wars” franchise is the spinoff series “The Book of Boba Fett,” which airs December 2021.

